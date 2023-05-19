Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report 2023: Government Initiatives to Enhance Patient Care and Safety Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare interoperability solutions market grew from $3.82 billion in 2022 to $4.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The healthcare interoperability solutions market is expected to grow to $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Major players in the healthcare interoperability solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ViSolve Inc., Jitterbit Inc., Quality Systems Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., InterSystems Corporation, OSP, Interfaceware Inc., Virtusa Corp, Summit Healthcare Services Inc., Mphrx Inc., WIPRO Ltd., Emids Technologies Inc., Nalashaa Healthcare, and Deevita LLC.

Healthcare Interoperability system refers to the exchange of healthcare information between two or more systems. Healthcare interoperability enables seamless data sharing across healthcare organizations with the patient's consent. Electronic health records (EHRs) along with health information exchange (HIE) services must be optimized and adopted by every healthcare firm to implement interoperability functionalities. Interoperability achievement depends on five key components namely, privacy and security, standards, rules of engagement, adoption & optimization, and financial & clinical incentives.



The main types in the healthcare interoperability solutions market are software solutions and services. The services market in the healthcare interoperability solutions consists of sales of services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for patient care and safety.

The software solutions used in healthcare interoperability solutions include EHR interoperability solutions, Lab system solutions, imaging system solutions, healthcare information exchange solutions, enterprise solutions, and other healthcare solutions. The healthcare interoperability solution market operates at the foundation level, structural level, and semantic level. Healthcare interoperability solutions are used by healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies.



The increasing investments in the healthcare sector of emerging economies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare interoperability solutions market. Due to the emergence of Covid, the global healthcare industry is growing tremendously leading to the increasing need for resources and attention.

During the pandemic situation, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) got more attention as it uses the internet to access healthcare data. Emerging countries moving towards eHealth are adopting interoperability solutions as their first step towards digitization.

The entrenched and legacy health systems are driving investments in digital health models from a wide range of economies globally. In September 2021, an America-based health information technology solution provider expanded its investment in the i.s.h.med electronic health record (EHR). i.s.h.med is the hospital information system that is integrated with the SAP solutions. Cerner's this investment leads to its strong position in healthcare digitization.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare interoperability solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare interoperability solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The government initiatives to enhance patient care and safety are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market over the coming years. The shortcoming in the healthcare system is arising due to its increasing demand in public leading to Covid -19 pandemic.

Government authorities across the globe such as the Canter for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have set the goal of increasing healthcare availability by implementing advanced technologies to better treat the patients. For instance, in May 2020, CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule is published by CMS. The rule is promoting the policies that enable advanced interoperability and access to health information for all stakeholders.



