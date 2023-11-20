Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Set for Remarkable Growth: 2023-2028 Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast of a market that is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6.1 billion by the end of 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the period.

Healthcare interoperability solutions, encompassing both software and service-based solutions, are at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery. The report offers a comprehensive study of various types of interoperability solutions, their current and historical market revenues, and an analysis of deployments including cloud-based and on-premise models.

Driving Forces and Market Dynamics:

Key market drivers identified include government regulations and mandates, the shift towards patient-centered and value-based care models, the rising costs in healthcare, and significant advancements in healthcare technology. These factors collectively contribute to the escalating demand and adoption of interoperability solutions in the healthcare sector.

Report Highlights:

Overview and market size estimates, with trends analysis from 2020-2023 and CAGR projections through 2028.

Detailed segmentation by type, deployment, interoperability level, end-user, and region.

Insights on latest developments, upcoming technologies, government regulations, economic trends, and market challenges.

ESG trends and strategies for overcoming commercialization hurdles.

Market share analysis of industry leaders.

Profiles of major market players, including Oracle Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions LLC, and Infor Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

The report is structured to provide a holistic view of the market:

Introduction to healthcare interoperability solutions

Summary of market trends and highlights

In-depth analysis of market and technology background

Detailed market dynamics including drivers and restraints

Breakdown of the market by type, deployment, interoperability level, and end-users

Regional analysis of market trends

Overview of regulatory structures and emerging technologies

Insights into mergers, acquisitions, and venture funding outlook

Competitive landscape and key company rankings

Technological Innovations:

The report delves into various technological innovations reshaping the market, including:

Data standards and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Health information exchange (HIE) and electronic data interchange (EDI).

Middleware, semantic interoperability, and data transformation.

Cloud-based integration platforms and blockchain technology.

EHR integration, telehealth, patient engagement, and more.

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Infor Inc.

InterSystems Corp.

Jitterbit Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merative Nxgn Management LLC

Oracle Corp.

Market Outlook:

The forecast period promises a significant transformation in the healthcare interoperability solutions market. The rising demand for streamlined healthcare processes, along with advancements in technology, are set to drive market growth.

The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market" report is an essential resource for stakeholders in the healthcare sector, offering critical insights into a market that is crucial for the future of healthcare delivery.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujbw30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets