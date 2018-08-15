Global Healthcare IT Markets to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Healthcare IT - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Healthcare IT in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Third Party Payors

Healthcare Providers (Clinical Functions, & Non-Clinical Functions).

The report profiles 147 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Agfa Healthcare NV ( Belgium )

) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) athenahealth, Inc. ( USA )

) Carestream Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Cerner Corporation ( USA )

) Change Healthcare ( USA )

) CPSI ( USA )

) DXC Technology ( USA )

) eClinicalWorks ( USA )

) Epic Systems Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) HealthCare Management Systems ( USA )

) McKesson Corporation ( USA )

) Medidata Solutions ( USA )

) Omnicell, Inc. ( USA )

) OmniComm Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Vizient Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



IT and Healthcare Industry



Progression of IT in Healthcare



Technology Developments Assure Enterprise-Wide Healthcare IT Progression



Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Emerge as Top IT Initiatives



Data Analytics Plays a Vital Role in Digitization of Healthcare



Current and Future Analysis



Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for IT Systems



Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Healthcare IT Market



Healthcare Budget Cuts: A Review



Government Initiatives Encourage Market Growth



Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential







3. MARKET DYNAMICS



Aging Population Drives Demand for Healthcare IT



Growing Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth



Healthcare IT Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data Phenomenon



Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT



Storing Patient Health Information on Cloud



Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Mobile Healthcare Market



Relentless Craze for Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market



Increasing Role of Social Media in Healthcare Delivery



Hospitals Intensify Adoption of IT Systems



Demand for Affordable yet Quality Healthcare Fuels Growth



Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Services Gain Popularity



Hospital Information Systems - A Key Source of Information



Bright Prospects Await PACS



EHRs: A Leading Growth Segment



Cardiology IT Systems Gain Popularity



CPOE Implementation Continues to Rise



Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth



Healthcare Analytics Continue to Gain Prominence



Efficient Desktop Management - Need of the Hour



Outsourcing - A Relatively New Phenomenon



Key Issues Facing Healthcare IT Market



Data Security: A Cause of Concern



Complexities in Building IT Infrastructures



Inconsistent Regulatory Environment



Lack of Adequate Funding



Lack of Interoperability between Technologies







4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS IN HEALTHCARE - A COMPLEMENTARY REVIEW



New Technological Innovations to Shape the Quality of Healthcare Delivery



Establishment of Open and Collaborative Innovation Ecosystems Drive Innovations in Healthcare



Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth in Digital Healthcare Market



Emerging Trends and Challenges for Digital Health Care Market



Notable Healthcare Innovations Set to Transform Patient Care



Teletherapy



Artificial Pancreas



Smart Inhalers



Blood Flow Restriction



Precision Medicine for Rheumatoid Arthritis



Precision Medicine for Cancer







5. HEALTHCARE IT - AN OVERVIEW



Healthcare IT - An Introduction



Types of Healthcare IT Deployments - An Overview



Third Party Payors IT



Claims Management System



Healthcare Provider IT



Healthcare Provider IT - Clinical Functions



Electronic Health Record (EHR)



Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) System



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)



Cardiology Information Systems



Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)



Types of PACS Solutions



Prerequisites for Implementing PACS



Radiology Information Systems



Laboratory Information Systems



Healthcare Provider IT - Non-Clinical Functions



Financial Systems



Patient Billing



Cost Accounting



General Ledger



Accounts Payable



Benefits Administration



Electronic Claims



Payroll



Pharmacy Management Information Systems



Other Financial Systems







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market



Venture Capital Investments Continue to Rise



Consolidation Activity in Healthcare IT Market







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Agfa Healthcare NV (Belgium)



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (USA)



athenahealth, Inc. (USA)



Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)



Cerner Corporation (USA)



Change Healthcare (USA)



CPSI (USA)



DXC Technology (USA)



eClinicalWorks (USA)



Epic Systems Corporation (USA)



GE Healthcare (USA)



HealthCare Management Systems (USA)



McKesson Corporation (USA)



Medidata Solutions (USA)



Omnicell, Inc. (USA)



OmniComm Systems, Inc. (USA)



Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)



Vizient Inc. (USA)







6.2 Product Introductions/Launches



eClinicalWorks to Launch Cloud-Based Platform for Acute Care EHR



CPSI Unveils the Business Intelligence Dashboard







6.3 Recent Industry Activity



Canon Medical Systems Europe Acquires DelftHold B.V



Agfa HealthCare Acquires Inovelan



Veritas Capital to Acquire a GE Healthcare Unit



CPSI Partners with Alliance Health Partners



Royal Philips Acquires VitalHealth



Welltok Acquires Tea Leaves Health



Allscripts Acquires McKesson's Enterprise Information Solutions Business



NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Acquires Eagle Dream Health



Medfusion Acquires NexSched



Omnicell Acquires InPharmics



HMS Holdings Acquires Eliza Corporation



athenahealth to Acquire Praxify Technologies



CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology



McKesson and Change Healthcare Establishes New Healthcare Information Technology Company



CPSI Partners with Caravan Health and Establishes CPSI Rural ACOs







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Analysis by Segment







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Healthcare IT Continues to Gain Momentum



Healthcare IT Statistics



Rising Popularity of Mobile Health Solutions, Transforming Role of Data Analytics and Pressing Need for Interoperability Drives Growth in US Healthcare IT Market



EHR Gains Popularity among Healthcare Providers



Wearable Health Industry Experiencing Strong Growth



Consumer Preference for Convenience Drives Mobile Healthcare Market



Challenges to mHealth



Government Mandates Drive Investments in Healthcare IT



Growing Importance of Data in the Healthcare Industry



Brief History of Adoption of Big data in Healthcare Organizations



Key Challenges Facing Healthcare IT Market



M&A Activity on the Rise



B. Market Analytics







8.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



Workflow Efficiency and Data Access Challenges Drive Single Sign-On Technology Adoption



B. Market Analytics







8.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



B. Market Analytics







8.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Market Overview



Focus on IT and Communications Infrastructure Augurs Well for HIS Market



European PACS Market - An Important Hub



Integrated Solutions Fast Finding Acceptance



ACIS: Opportunities to Tap



Cardiology Information Systems Find Way into Healthcare Sector



Cost-effective Oncology Information Systems to Grow



B. Market Analytics







8.4.1 France



Market Analysis







8.4.2 Germany



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



B. Market Analytics







8.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis







8.4.4 The United Kingdom



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



B. Market Analytics







8.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis







8.4.6 Russia



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Market Overview



B. Market Analytics







8.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis







8.5 Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Healthcare IT Market - An Overview



Government Initiatives Encourage Adoption of EHR/EMR



Healthcare Industry in Asia Adopts Cloud Technology



Cloud Technology Makes Inroads into Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth



Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for PACS



Demand for More Efficiency in Cardiology Workflow Drives Cardiology PACS



Challenges Facing Healthcare IT



Competitive Scenario



B. Market Analytics







8.5.1 Australia



A. Market Analysis



Market Overview



EMRs and EHRs Continue to Rise in Popularity



Australian PACS Market Reveals High Growth Prospect



Automated Systems to Enhance Efficiency of Healthcare Services



B. Market Analytics







8.5.2 China



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Informatization of Healthcare Industry Drives Healthcare IT Adoption in China



Cloud Deployment Transforms the Chinese Healthcare Industry



PACS Market: Opportunities for Growth



Weak IT Infrastructure Chokes Growth of Cloud PACS and Mobile PACS Market



Key Challenges Facing Healthcare IT Market



B. Market Analytics







8.5.3 India



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Healthcare Industry Boost Spending on IT



Successful HIT Initiatives in India



Select Hospitals Using EMR/EHR in India (2017E)



Demand for Healthcare IT Systems Drive the Need for IT Infrastructure



Medical Digitization Trend in Healthcare Sector Buoys Demand for RIS/PACS



SaaS and Cloud Based Models - Key to Increasing Penetration of PACS and RIS



Growth Inhibitors



B. Market Analytics







8.5.4 South Korea



Market Analysis







8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis







8.6 Latin America



Market Analysis







8.6.1 Brazil



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Increasing Healthcare Spending Drives Healthcare IT Market Growth in Brazil



B. Market Analytics







8.6.2 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis







8.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Middle East - A Promising Healthcare IT Market



Initiatives to Improve Healthcare in Middle East and Africa



South Africa: Rising Adoption of Healthcare IT



B. Market Analytics







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 147 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158)

The United States (122)

(122) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (30)

(30) France (3)

(3)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

(Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (1)

