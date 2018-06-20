Global Healthcare Senior Executive Joins NICO Corp. Board of Directors

"Tom's diverse business and financial experience at one of the world's leading healthcare technology companies provides us with enhanced perspective as we move toward entering global markets, launching new products, and engaging physicians within neurosurgery's multi-disciplinary teams," said Jim Pearson, NICO President and CEO. "His strong leadership skills and success in launching industry-first products addressing a variety of neurological conditions significantly adds to the strength of our team and Board."

Prior to 2009, Mr. Tefft held numerous finance leadership roles at Medtronic, including Corporate Controller, Vice President of Finance for the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, and Vice President and Controller for Europe, Africa and Middle East based in Belgium and Switzerland. Prior to joining Medtronic in 1992, he spent 10 years at Price Waterhouse in Minneapolis, where he managed audits of large multi-national companies.

"NICO technologies enable a new way of accessing the brain to treat tumors and hemorrhagic stroke, and publications suggest that this approach delivers improved clinical outcomes for the patient and are economically more efficient for the surgeon and the healthcare institution," Mr. Tefft said. "This creates a unique value proposition, and I am looking forward to working with NICO in these areas and in developing strategies to increase global market penetration and utilization of their innovative solutions."

NICO is a leader in modern interventional technologies used in a new way of performing less invasive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, intraventricular tumors and cysts, and hemorrhagic stroke. It is an outcomes-based company dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive neurosurgery through evidence-based, improved clinical and economic outcomes.

NICO developed the patented BrainPath® after progress in advanced imaging recognized the importance of white matter tracts and brain mapping. BrainPath is the world's first and only technology that achieves minimally-disruptive access using a trans-sulcal and parafascicular surgical approach. The systems approach includes automated tumor removal and hemorrhage evacuation with Myriad® and intra-operative collection and biological preservation of tissue.

Learn about the BrainPath Approach at NICOneuro.com. Follow news updates on LinkedIn; view surgical/patient videos on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

