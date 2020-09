Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025: Procurement of Expensive Service Robots for Hospital Infrastructure Lies a Major Challenge

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Service Robots Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare service robots market was valued to be $462.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $2.82 billion by 2025.



The industry is growing multifold owing to the rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, focus toward control of hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare service domain is also currently exploring the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and sensors among others into the robotic systems. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on healthcare service robots market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Overview of the Global Healthcare Service Robots Market

Global healthcare service robots market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, focus toward control of hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the healthcare service robots market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of leading medical device players, and software companies into the healthcare space. These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and sensors among others into the robotic systems. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of healthcare service robots systems across the globe.

Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Forecast

Competitive Landscape

The global healthcare service robots is dominated by a plethora of robotic companies that can be categorized as manufacturers of robotic systems, and industrial robots such as collaborative robots or cobots. Companies are continuously collaborating with research and medical institutions to expand the service robot space.

In the last five years (January 2016-June 2020), the market witnessed approximately 59 notable key developments. These included 33 product launches, and enhancements 20 synergistic activities, 2 mergers, and acquisitions, 4 funding activities, among others. Most of the companies are significantly undertaking new product development to not only expand their global footprint and offerings in a bid to consolidate the marketplace. Therefore, new offerings constitute the dominant contributors' strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.2.1 For Industrial Robots (Mobile Autonomous Robots, Logistics, Collaborative Robots or Cobots)

4.2.1.1 Industry Safety Standards

4.2.2 For Telepresence Robots

4.2.3 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

4.3 Case Studies

4.3.1 Case Study: Mobile Hospital Logistics Robots

4.4 COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Service Robots Market

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.2 Market Share Analysis

6 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Scenario

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Key Findings

6.3 Potential Opportunities - Healthcare Service Robots

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies into the Healthcare Service Robots

6.4 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Market Drivers

6.5.1 Control of Hospital-Acquired Infection

6.5.2 Decreasing Nurse to Patient Population

6.5.3 Robots Lending a Hand during Covid-19 Outbreak

6.5.4 Funding in Developed Nations

6.6 Market Restraints

6.6.1 Minimal Healthcare Budget Allocation in Developing Countries

6.6.2 Procurement of Expensive Service Robots for Hospital Infrastructure Lies a Major Challenge

6.6.3 Ethical Constraints Over Usage of Service Robots

7 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market (by Application Type), 2019-2025

7.1 Disinfection Robots

7.2 Humanoid Robots

7.3 Mobile Hospital Logistics Robots

8 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market (by Utility), 2019-2025

8.1 Single Purpose Service Robots

8.2 Multi-Purpose Robots Service Robots

9 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market (by Product), 2019-2025

9.1 Robotic Systems

9.2 Instruments and Consumables

9.2.1 Navigation Control

9.2.2 Customizable Equipment

9.2.3 Disinfectant Solutions

10 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market (by Navigation Technology), 2019-2025

10.1 Sensors

10.2 Cameras

10.3 LIDAR and SONAR

11 Global Healthcare Service Robots Market (by Region), 2019-2025

12 Company Profiles

Double Robotics

InTouch Health

Nevoa Inc.

OMRON CORPORATION

Sanbot (Subsidiary of Qihan Technology Co Ltd)

Soft Robotics, Inc.

SoftBank Robotics, Inc.

ST Engineering

UB Tech

Universal Robots A/S

UVD Robots ApS (Parent Organization- Blue Ocean Robotics)

Xenex Disinfection Services

