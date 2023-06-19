Global Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $57 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%

19 Jun, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare staffing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% to reach $57 billion by 2030 from $27.63 billion in 2023.
This report on global healthcare staffing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare staffing market by segmenting the market based on service type, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare staffing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Adecco Group
- Amn Healthcare Services Inc.
- CHG Management Inc.
- Cross Country Healthcare Inc.
- Envisions Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
- LHC Group Inc, Locum
- Tenens.com (Jackson Healthcare LLC)
- Maxim Healthcare Group
- Syneos Health Inc.
- TeamHealth
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Rising Awareness Levels
Challenges
- Less Experienced Staff
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Service Type
- Travel Nurse Staffing
- Per Diem Nurse Staffing
- Locum Tenens Staffing
- Allied Healthcare Staffing
- Others
by End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
