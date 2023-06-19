Global Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $57 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare staffing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% to reach $57 billion by 2030 from $27.63 billion in 2023.

This report on global healthcare staffing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare staffing market by segmenting the market based on service type, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare staffing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Adecco Group

Amn Healthcare Services Inc.

CHG Management Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Envisions Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

LHC Group Inc, Locum

Tenens.com (Jackson Healthcare LLC)

Maxim Healthcare Group

Syneos Health Inc.

TeamHealth

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

Rising Awareness Levels

Challenges

Less Experienced Staff

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Service Type

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

Others

by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

