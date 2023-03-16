Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost Reduction and Higher Productivity

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$281.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

Arvato Systems

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)

Cardinal Health

Cerner

Global Healthcare Exchange

Harris Affinity

Hybrent

Infor

Jump Technologies

LLamasoft

LogiTag Systems

Manhattan Associates

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Premier

SAP SE

TECSYS

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-related Disruptions of Unprecedented Magnitude Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain

World Faces Unprecedented Shortage of PPE and Ventilators

Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator Support

Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)

Urgent Near-Term Fixes to Mitigate Shortages

Players Elevate Role-Play of Healthcare Supply Chain to Counteract Unique Challenges

Outlook

Need for Agility and Visibility More than Ever Before

Cloud Solutions to Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings

Growing Significance of Healthcare supply chain

Competition

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Unfolds the Critical Significance of Automated Healthcare Supply Chain and Need to Diversify Sourcing

COVID-19 Prompts Hospitals to Prioritize Optimization of Supply Chain

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gains Prominence

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges

Blockchain Technology by Enduse Vertical: 2019

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics

Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)

Collaboration: An Important Element of the Supply Chain Conundrum

Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention

Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Focus Intensifies on Orchestration

Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain

Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost Reduction and Higher Productivity

Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Drones to Play Key Role in Healthcare Supply Chains

Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Challenges

Demand for Immediate Overnight Shipping

Efficient Recall Management

Inventory Shortage

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77d693

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets