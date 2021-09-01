Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market (2021 to 2026) - Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools Present Opportunities
Sep 01, 2021, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for healthcare virtual assistants should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $6.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The smart speakers as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $813.1 million in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
Chatbots as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $317.3 million in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed description of healthcare virtual assistants and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of healthcare virtual assistants. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
Based on device type, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.
Based on technology, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented as automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech.
Based on end-users, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users (pharmacies, research organizations, etc.).
The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for healthcare virtual assistants.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon, Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica, Sensely Inc., and ADA Digital Health. For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
- 47 tables
- An overview of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for healthcare virtual assistants by product, technology, end-user, and region
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and detailed analysis of the current market trends, and market forecast
- Detailed description of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare; information on AI-powered chatbots and healthcare chatbots; and coverage of robot-assisted surgery and its advantages
- An overview of intelligent virtual assistants, their key benefits, key features and latest trends, and discussion on potential issues with intelligent virtual assistant software
- Details about cybersecurity applications of AI in healthcare, and discussion on emerging concerns over the security of patient data and major advantages like providing budget-friendly solutions for healthcare organizations processes
- Insights into regulatory aspects such as health insurance portability and accountability act of 1996 (HIPAA) and HITRUST CSF compliance
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies Amazon.com Inc., Babylon, eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Sensely Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview
- What is Artificial Intelligence?
- What Is Machine Learning?
- What is Natural Language Processing?
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
- Virtual Assistants for Patients and Healthcare Workers
- AI-Powered Chatbots
- Robots for Explaining Lab Results
- Robot-Assisted Surgery
- Automated Image Diagnosis with AI/ML
- AI-Powered Personal Health Companions
- Oncology-Detecting Skin Cancer with AI
- AI in Pathology
- Rare Diseases Detection with AI
- Cybersecurity Applications of AI in Healthcare
- Medication Management with AI and ML
- Health Monitoring with AI and Wearables
- Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview
- Key Benefits of Intelligent Virtual Assistants
- Why Use Intelligent Virtual Assistants?
- Key Features of Intelligent Virtual Assistants
- Trends Related to Intelligent Virtual Assistants
- Potential Issues with Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software
- Healthcare Chatbots
- Healthcare Chatbot Applications
- Regulatory Aspects
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
- HITRUST CSF Compliance
- Digital Health Regulations in the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Sudden Demand for Experienced Remote Workers
- Virtual Assistants Help Compensate for Revenue Loss
- Need for Quick and Flexible Service
- On-demand Professional Expertise
- Freedom to Mix and Match Skill Sets
- Readiness of the Health System
- Readiness of Technology Providers
- Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery
- Conclusion
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Number of Smartphone Users and the Increasing Use of Healthcare Applications
- Increasing Demand for Excellent and Superior Healthcare Delivery
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- COVID-19 Outbreak to Boost the Acceptance of Healthcare Virtual Assistants
- Market Restraints
- Emerging Concerns Over the Security of Patient Data and the Absence of Structured Data in the Healthcare Sector
- Market Opportunities
- Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools
- Growing Focus on Improving Conversational Virtual Assistant Tools
- Competitive Landscape
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Amazon
- Verint Systems Inc.
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product
- Smart Speakers
- Chatbots
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown Technology
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology
- Automatic Speech Recognition
- Text-Based
- Text-To-Speech
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Patients
- Other End Users
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- ADA Health
- Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.
- Egain Corp.
- Healthtap Inc.
- Infermedica
- Kognito
- Medrespond Llc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Sensely Inc.
- Verint Systems Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68m5in
