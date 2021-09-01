Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market (2021 to 2026) - Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for healthcare virtual assistants should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $6.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The smart speakers as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $813.1 million in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Chatbots as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $317.3 million in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed description of healthcare virtual assistants and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of healthcare virtual assistants. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

Based on device type, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.

Based on technology, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented as automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech.

Based on end-users, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users (pharmacies, research organizations, etc.).

The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for healthcare virtual assistants.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon, Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica, Sensely Inc., and ADA Digital Health. For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

47 tables

An overview of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for healthcare virtual assistants by product, technology, end-user, and region

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and detailed analysis of the current market trends, and market forecast

Detailed description of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare; information on AI-powered chatbots and healthcare chatbots; and coverage of robot-assisted surgery and its advantages

An overview of intelligent virtual assistants, their key benefits, key features and latest trends, and discussion on potential issues with intelligent virtual assistant software

Details about cybersecurity applications of AI in healthcare, and discussion on emerging concerns over the security of patient data and major advantages like providing budget-friendly solutions for healthcare organizations processes

Insights into regulatory aspects such as health insurance portability and accountability act of 1996 (HIPAA) and HITRUST CSF compliance

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies Amazon.com Inc., Babylon, eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Sensely Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview

What is Artificial Intelligence?

What Is Machine Learning?

What is Natural Language Processing?

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Virtual Assistants for Patients and Healthcare Workers

AI-Powered Chatbots

Robots for Explaining Lab Results

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Automated Image Diagnosis with AI/ML

AI-Powered Personal Health Companions

Oncology-Detecting Skin Cancer with AI

AI in Pathology

Rare Diseases Detection with AI

Cybersecurity Applications of AI in Healthcare

Medication Management with AI and ML

Health Monitoring with AI and Wearables

Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview

Key Benefits of Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Why Use Intelligent Virtual Assistants?

Key Features of Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Trends Related to Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Potential Issues with Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

Healthcare Chatbots

Healthcare Chatbot Applications

Regulatory Aspects

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)

HITRUST CSF Compliance

Digital Health Regulations in the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Overview

Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sudden Demand for Experienced Remote Workers

Virtual Assistants Help Compensate for Revenue Loss

Need for Quick and Flexible Service

On-demand Professional Expertise

Freedom to Mix and Match Skill Sets

Readiness of the Health System

Readiness of Technology Providers

Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Smartphone Users and the Increasing Use of Healthcare Applications

Increasing Demand for Excellent and Superior Healthcare Delivery

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

COVID-19 Outbreak to Boost the Acceptance of Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Market Restraints

Emerging Concerns Over the Security of Patient Data and the Absence of Structured Data in the Healthcare Sector

Market Opportunities

Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools

Growing Focus on Improving Conversational Virtual Assistant Tools

Competitive Landscape

Nuance Communications Inc.

Amazon

Verint Systems Inc.

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product

Smart Speakers

Chatbots

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown Technology

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text-Based

Text-To-Speech

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Other End Users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amazon.Com Inc.

ADA Health

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

Egain Corp.

Healthtap Inc.

Infermedica

Kognito

Medrespond Llc

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Sensely Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

