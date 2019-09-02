Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key players in Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica , Sensely, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CSS Corporation, Egain Corporation, Kognito Solutions, LLC, Healthtap, Inc., Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, ADA Digital Health, Amazon, Nuance Communications, Inc., True Image Interactive, Inc., Datalog.AI and Medrespond LLC.



Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants market accounted for $245.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,133.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for healthcare applications, riding prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demand for quality healthcare delivery. However, need of prepared data in the healthcare industry is restraining the market growth.



Healthcare Virtual Assistants are used in the healthcare industry in organize to raise patient date to a higher standard. Patient engagement is an approach used in order to improve health outcomes and better enduring care at lower costs. The facilitates healthcare organization to collect demographic in order, insurance details, and tolerant health history, finance/costing, procurement details, data mining and more analysis of all the records.



Amongst Product, Smart Speakers segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to increase consumer preference for technologically advanced products. Smart speakers are multifunctional, fast, wide-ranging, and consistent solutions. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing geriatrics population, high diffusion of smartphones, technological advancements, the growing use of isolated monitoring devices, and growing healthcare costs.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By User Interface

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Text-To-Speech

5.3 Text-Based

5.4 Automatic Speech Recognition

5.5 Other User Interfaces



6 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chatbots

6.3 Smart Speakers



7 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home

7.3 Clinic

7.4 Hospital

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Patients

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Healthcare Providers

8.5 Other End Users



9 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Verint Systems Inc.

11.2 Infermedica

11.3 Sensely, Inc.

11.4 Microsoft Corporation

11.5 CSS Corporation

11.6 Egain Corporation

11.7 Kognito Solutions, LLC

11.8 Healthtap, Inc.

11.9 Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

11.10 ADA Digital Health

11.11 Amazon

11.12 Nuance Communications, Inc.

11.13 True Image Interactive, Inc.

11.14 Datalog.AI

11.15 Medrespond LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x4gfv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

