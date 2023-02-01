Global Healthy Snacks Market to 2029 - Featuring General Mills, Mondelez International, Nestle, Unilever and PepsiCo Among Others

Feb 01, 2023, 11:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthy Snacks Market by Type (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts, Meat, Biscuits, Cookies), Product Claim (Gluten free, Low fat), Packaging Type (Wraps, Boxes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthy Snacks Market is expected to reach $152.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.
The growth of this market is attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers, the rising demand for functional/healthy foods, and the increasing popularity of convenience foods & on-the-go snacking.
Furthermore, emerging economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa and the increasing sales of products through online channels are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the healthy snacks market based on type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography.
Market Insights
Drivers
- Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers
- Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods
- Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods & On-the-go Snacking
Restraints
- High Cost of Healthy Snacks as Compared to Conventional Snacks
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa
- Increasing Sales of the Product through Online Channels
Challenges
- Volatile Prices of the Raw Materials
Companies Mentioned
- General Mills Inc. (U.S.)
- Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- Unilever PLC (U.K.)
- Kellogg Company (U.S.)
- Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)
- B&G Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- Del Monte Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)
- KIND LLC (U.S.)
- Danone S.A. (France)
- Select Harvests Limited (Australia)
Scope of the Report:
Healthy Snacks Market, by Type
- Cereal & Granola Bars
- Nuts & Seeds
- Dried Fruits
- Meat Snacks
- Biscuits & Cookies
- Trail Mix Snacks
- Other Healthy Snack Types
Healthy Snacks Market, by Product Claim
- Gluten-free
- Low-fat
- Sugar-free
- Other Product Claims
Healthy Snacks Market, by Packaging Type
- Wraps
- Pouches
- Boxes
- Other Packaging Types
Healthy Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channels
- Other Distribution Channels
Healthy Snacks Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography?
- What is the historical market size for the healthy snacks market?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the healthy snacks market?
- Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
- Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?
- How is the competitive landscape for the healthy snacks market?
- What are the recent developments in the healthy snacks market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
- What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the healthy snacks market, and how do they compete with other players?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i162zl-snacks?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article