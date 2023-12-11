Global Hearing Protection Devices Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers Combining Safety with Style to Gain a Competitive Advantage

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearing Protection Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hearing Protection Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hearing Protection Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Earplugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Earmuffs segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The hearing protection devices market has experienced a slowdown, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on major end-use markets. These markets include construction sector, military & defense industry and forestry. The report also highlights key competitors in the hearing protection devices market and their respective market shares in 2022.

Hearing protection devices are essential tools in safeguarding individuals from various sources of noise. The report provides an overview of noise levels generated by different sources and delves into the types of hearing protection devices available. It also covers various aspects related to hearing impairment, including the types and causes of hearing disorders, with a focus on noise-induced hearing loss, a significant occupational disorder. The report includes data on the incidence of hearing loss across different professions and permissible noise exposure levels in workplaces.

Market outlook considerations suggest that developing economies are expected to be the future growth engines of the hearing protection devices market. Overcoming barriers to the adoption of noise control devices is identified as a key factor in driving demand for hearing protection devices. Additionally, the report offers insights into the competitive landscape, including the product portfolios of leading companies in the hearing protection device industry, as well as recent market activity in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Hearing Protection Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$398.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements & Innovations Brighten Market Prospects

Novel Hearing Protection Technologies: A Panacea to Rising Incidence of Hearing Loss

Notable Product Developments

Integration of HPD with Respiratory and Communication Devices

Custom Molded Ear Plugs: A Vibrant Market

Customized Otoplastics Get Popular

Manufacturers Combine Safety with Style

Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure

Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise Suppression Devices

Active Noise Reduction: Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels

Ear Plug Fit Testing: A High Potential Technology

Manufacturers Offer Varying Sizes of Earplugs

Revival in Construction Activity to Lend Future Growth

Construction Sites: A High Growth Market

Sources of Noise Hazards at Construction Sites

Construction Companies Transition to Active Hearing Protection Solutions

Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Buoy Demand

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Military Hearing Health Benefits from Hearing Conservation Programs

HPDs for Hearing Impaired Workers

Need for Lower Attenuating and Uniform Attenuating Hearing Protectors

Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments

Leading Regulatory Bodies: A Brief Overview

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

OSHA Guidelines

Noise Exposure Standards

OSHA - Permissible Noise Exposure Limits

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 91 Featured)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Accolade Safety Pte. Limited

Delta Plus Group

Alpine Hearing Protection

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Hellberg Safety AB

Amplifon SpA

David Clark Co., Inc.

Hultafors Group AB

E D Bullard Company

EAR, Inc.

INVISIO Communications AS

Audinc Custom Ear Plugs

Guangzhou J&Y Safety Products Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Ear Deals Pty Limited

