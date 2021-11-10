Global Heat Exchanger Market Report 2021: Disruptive Green Technology will Enhance the Future Growth Potential of the Heat Exchanger Market - Forecast to 2027

Nov 10, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heat Exchanger Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global heat exchanger market from 2019 to 2027. It examines its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long terms.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen circumstances for businesses around the world, affecting the overall growth of the manufacturing sector.
As the heat exchanger market is mature, the publisher highlights the various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue. In addition, a competitive evaluation of heat exchangers is captured, including a look at the leading market players and key factors helping them outperform their competitors.
The report also includes the application of heat exchangers in the production of green technology and has explained the growth of heat exchangers in the various renewable, alternative, and sustainable sources of energy.
However, the commoditization of the product raises price pressures, reducing market participants' profit margins, particularly in the face of fierce competition from low-cost manufacturers. The market's greatest difficulty right now is localized lockdowns across countries, as well as fast-rising supply chain expenses.
In many applications, the focus on reducing the total cost of ownership, energy consumption, and footprint is likely to lead to a larger push for plate heat exchangers and a reduction in the use of shell-and-tube heat exchangers.
The heat exchanger sub-products included in this study are:
- Shell-and-tube heat exchangers
- Gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers
- All-welded plate heat exchangers
- Brazed plate heat exchangers
- Air-cooled heat exchangers
- Cooling tower systems
The vertical markets analyzed in this study are:
- HVAC and refrigeration
- Power generation
- Chemicals and petrochemicals
- Oil and gas
- Food and beverage
- Water and wastewater
- Pharmaceuticals
- Mining
- Marine and shipbuilding
- Others (heat exchangers employed in steelmaking, general engineering, pulp and paper, and other niche applications)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Heat Exchanger Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market
- Heat Exchanger Market - Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Distribution Channels, Heat Exchanger Market
- Growth Drivers for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Growth Restraints for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Forecast Assumptions for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast, Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for the Heat Exchanger Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market
- The Competitive Environment in the Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Share, Heat Exchanger Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, North America
- Key Growth Metrics, Heat Exchanger Market, North America
- Revenue Forecast, Heat Exchanger Market, North America
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Heat Exchanger Market, North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market - North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Latin America
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Europe
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Middle East and Africa
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Asia-Pacific
8. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Heat Exchangers
- Case Study 1 - PlantwebT Insight for Heat Exchanger Application
9. Heat Exchangers in Green Technology
- Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - List of Opportunities
- Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Renewable Energy
- Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Alternative Fuels
- Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Sustainability
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Heat Exchanger Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Manufacturing Energy Efficient Heat Exchanger to Improve Profit Margins for End Users, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Solutions Offered to End Users by OEMs, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Heat Exchanger Used in the Production of Green Technology, 2021
11. Next Steps
