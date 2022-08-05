Global Heat Exchanger Market Report 2022-2027 - Increased Demand from Prominent Industry Verticals and High-End Investments by Market Players

Aug 05, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type (Plate & Frame {Brazed, Gasketed, Welded}, Shell & Tube, Air Cooled) By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, and Others) By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heat exchanger market is expected to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as increased demand from prominent industry verticals and high-end investments by market players in research activities to improve efficiency and enhance the performance of the heat exchangers are primarily driving the market demand.
The global heat exchanger market is segmented into product type, material, end-user, company and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is divided into plate & frame, shell & tube, and air-cooled.
The plate and frame sub-segment is further categorized into brazed, gasketed, and welded types of heat exchangers. Shell & tube type segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. It is easily operatable even in high operating temperatures and pressure and is highly cost-effective.
Some of the major competitors in the market are ALFA Laval AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Xylem Incorporated, SPX Corporation, Danfoss, Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Modine Manufacturing Company, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Sondex Holding, API Heat Transfer Incorporated, among others.
The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global heat exchanger market based on product type, material, end-user, company, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global heat exchanger market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global heat exchanger market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global heat exchanger market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global heat exchanger market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global heat exchanger market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global heat exchanger market.
- ALFA Laval AB
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Xylem Incorporated
- SPX Corporation
- Danfoss
- Hamon & Cie (International) SA
- Modine Manufacturing Company
- FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH
- Sondex Holding
- API Heat Transfer Incorporated
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type:
- Plate & Frame (Brazed, Gasketed, Welded)
- Shell & Tube
- Air Cooled
Heat Exchanger Market, By Material:
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Others
Heat Exchanger Market, By End User:
- Chemical
- Petrochemical
- Oil & Gas
- HVACR
- Food & Beverage
- Power Generation
- Others
Heat Exchanger Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co6bkm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article