Global Heat Pump Water Heater (Air Source, Geothermal) Market to 2026: Integration of IoT with Heat Pump Water Heaters & Positive Outlook Toward Use of Geothermal Energy

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heat Pump Water Heater Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat pump water heater market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Factors driving the growth of the heat pump water heater market include the energy efficient technology along with the usage of non conventional sources of energy to heat the water. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The report provides a complete view of the heat pump water heater market across the power industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as type, rated capacity, storage tank capacity, refrigerant type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The market has been segmented based on type, rated capacity, storage tank capacity, refrigerant type, end user, and region, with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the heat pump water heater market.



The major players in this market are Midea Group, RHEEM Manufacturing Company, Daikin, A.O. Smith Corporation, Bosch Industries, and Ingersoll Rand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Heat Pump Water Heater Market During the Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduction in Co2 Emissions

5.2.1.2 Governmental Incentives and Regulations to Enhance Energy Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Heat Pump Water Heaters in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of IoT with Heat Pump Water Heaters

5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook Toward Use of Geothermal Energy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Installation Costs

5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact



6 Water Heater Heat Pump Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Insights of Industry Experts

6.3 Air Source

6.3.1 Low Installation Cost is Boosting Demand for Air Source Heat Pumps

6.4 Geothermal Heat Pump

6.4.1 High Efficiency and Government Subsidies are Expected to Drive the Market for Geothermal Heat Pumps



7 Heat Pump Water Heater Market, by Rated Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insights of Industry Experts

7.3 Up to 10 Kw

7.3.1 Suitability for Single-Family Houses is Expected to Drive This Segment

7.4 10-20 Kw

7.4.1 Growing Demand from Residential Sector is Expected to Drive This Segment

7.5 20-30 Kw

7.5.1 Ability to Meet Heating Demand of Commercial Sector is Expected to Drive This Segment

7.6 30-100 Kw

7.6.1 Demand from Small and Medium-Sized Commercial Buildings is Expected to Drive the Market

7.7 100-150 Kw

7.7.1 Heating Demand of Large Commercial Operators and Government Initiatives are Expected to Drive the Market

7.8 Above 150 Kw

7.8.1 High-Volume Hot Water Demand in Industries is Driving the Market



8 Water Heater Heat Pump Market, by Refrigerant Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Insights of Industry Experts

8.3 R410A

8.3.1 No Contribution to Ozone Depletion is Expected to Drive the Market for the R410 Segment

8.4 R407C

8.4.1 Higher Temperature Operations is Expected to Drive the Market for This Segment

8.5 R744

8.5.1 Eco-Friendly Operational Characteristic is Expected to Drive the Market for R744 Segment

8.6 Others



9 Heat Pump Water Heater Market, by Storage Tank Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Insights of Industry Experts

9.3 Up to 500 Liters

9.3.1 Government Subsidies for Residential Heat Pumps are Driving the Market

9.4 500-1,000 Liters

9.4.1 Ability to Provide Heating to Small Commercial Industries is Driving the Market

9.5 Above 1,000 Liters

9.5.1 Need to Replace Conventional Heating Technologies with Energy-Efficient Source is Expected to Drive the Segment



10 Water Heater Heat Pump Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Insights of Industry Experts

10.3 Residential

10.3.1 Government Initiatives for Energy Efficiency are Likely to Boost Demand for Water Heater Heat Pumps

10.4 Commercial

10.4.1 Need to Adopt Renewable Energy Sources for Commercial Operations is Driving the Market

10.5 Industrial

10.5.1 Water Heater Heat Pumps Enhance Energy Efficiency in Multiple Industrial Applications



11 Heat Pump Water Heater Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leader

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Participants

12.3 Market Share, 2019

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.3 Contracts & Agreements

12.4.4 Investments & Expansions

12.4.5 Others



13 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, COVID-19-Related Developments, Analyst's View

13.1 Panasonic Corporation

13.2 LG Electronics

13.3 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

13.4 Mitsubishi Electric

13.5 Ingersoll Rand (Trane Technologies)

13.6 Fujitsu General

13.7 Lennox International

13.8 Haier

13.9 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Global)

13.10 Rheem Manufacturing Company

13.11 A.O. Smith Corporation

13.12 Bosch Industries

13.13 Vaillant Group

13.14 Midea Group

13.15 Daikin

13.16 Viessmann Group

13.17 Stiebel Eltron

13.18 Glen Dimplex

13.19 Nibe Energy Systems

13.20 Gree Electric Appliances

13.21 Emerson

13.22 Nortek Global HVAC

13.23 Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development

13.24 Ariston Thermo

13.25 Evo Energy Technologies

