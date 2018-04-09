Global Heat Stabilizers Market 2018-2022: Drivers and Restraints - The Pipes & Fittings Segment is Projected to Lead the Market Between 2017 and 2022

The global heat stabilizers market is estimated at USD 3.77 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.57 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the market is triggered by the growing awareness for using organic-based products. There is an increasing demand for green solutions by various end-use industries, which is leading to a high demand for technologically advanced, low-cost heat stabilizers. However, stringent regulations associated with the use of toxic materials such as lead, butyltin, and cadmium act as a major restraint for the market.

Based on type, calcium-based accounted for the largest share of the global heat stabilizers market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the high demand for low-cost and environment-friendly heat stabilizers, being used majorly in the construction and automotive industries.

Based on application, the pipes & fittings segment is projected to lead the market between 2017 and 2022. Heat stabilizers are widely used in the construction and automotive industries, especially in commercial and residential buildings with PVC material as a better alternative to conventional metal-, glass-, or wood-based materials. PVC materials typically offer enhanced properties as compared to conventional materials in terms of design flexibility, transparency, weatherability, and aesthetic appearance. The high demand for PVC-based heat stabilizers from the construction industry is expected to drive the heat stabilizers market between 2017 and 2022.

The APAC region is expected to lead the global heat stabilizers market between 2017 and 2022. China is the key producer and consumer of heat stabilizers in APAC. Intensive R&D, easy availability of raw materials, rising standards of living, and awareness among consumers for environmental protection by using renewable products have led to an increase in the demand for heat stabilizers in APAC.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report include Chemson Group (Austria), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Galata Chemicals LLC (US), and PMC Organometallix Inc. (US), among others.



Market Dynamics



Replacement of Conventional Materials by PVC in Various Industries

Increasing Demand for Organic Thermal Stabilizers with Low VOC

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Use of Toxic Materials

Increasing Demand from Applications in Various Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Heat Stabilizers Market, by Type



7 Heat Stabilizers Market, by Application



8 Heat Stabilizers Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Adeka Corporation

AM Stabilizers Corporation

Asa Products, S.A.

Baerlocher GmbH

Bruno Bock Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. Kg

Chemson Group

Clariant International Limited

Galata Chemicals Llc

Ika Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. Kg

Kisuma Chemicals

PMC Organometallix, Inc.

Reagens S.P.A.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

