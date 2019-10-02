Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Outlook to 2027: Rising Concentrated Solar Power Industry and Increasing Industrial Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Transfer Fluids - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Heat Transfer Fluids market accounted for $2.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are growing demand in the chemical industry, rising concentrated solar power industry and increasing industrial expansion. However, stringent government regulations and fire and explosion hazards may restrain the market growth.

Heat transfer fluids are liquid or gas explicitly manufactured for the principle of transmitting heat from one system to another. Heat transfer fluid is used to avoid overheating of substances while the process of heat transfer is taking place. The performance of heat transfer fluids is critical in determining the effectiveness of an operation as ideal heat transfer fluid would result in low cost of operations.

By Type, the Mineral Oils segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to rising demand in chemical processing, petrochemical, manufacturing processes, CSP generation and geothermal energy applications. Amongst geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing investments in the automotive industry and growing consumer purchasing power in this region.



Some of the key players include



The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron

LANXESS

Global Heat Transfer Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Schultz Canada Chemicals, Ltd.

Paratherm

Clariant

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sasol

Phillips

