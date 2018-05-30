Global Helicopter (Military, Civil & Commercial) Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Helicopter Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Helicopter Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2018-2022.
Global helicopter market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of military and civil and commercial helicopters.
Helicopters plays a significant role in modern-day aircraft fleets and are used in a range of applications. The primary reason for the increasing demand for helicopters is their unique features such as take-off and landing, the ability to hover, fly forward and backward, and laterally.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the advancement in avionics leading to enhanced safety features. NASA developed an automatic ground collision avoidance system that constantly predicts the trajectory of the rotorcraft through the terrain profile. Such advancements ensure safe operation of rotorcraft.
One trend affecting this market is development of 3D-printing soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototyping tooling. For instance, in 2015, Automated Dynamics along with Stratasys developed cores for rotorcraft blade prototyping tooling. This process allows the application of different materials such as composites, metals, and polymers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the barriers in adoption of new technology and equipment. The stringent regulatory norms formulated by government agencies and aviation authorities acts as barriers against the adoption of new technologies.
Key vendors
- Airbus
- Bell Helicopter Textron
- Boeing
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Russian Helicopters
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Military
- Civil and commercial
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of 3D-printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling
- Increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring
- Preference for adopting integrated and web-architected cloud-based system
- Innovation and technological developments
- Penetration of ADS-B in commercial and civil rotorcraft industry
- Energy-efficient flight control system simulation
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
