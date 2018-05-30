Global Helicopter (Military, Civil & Commercial) Market 2018-2022

The Global Helicopter Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global helicopter market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of military and civil and commercial helicopters.

Helicopters plays a significant role in modern-day aircraft fleets and are used in a range of applications. The primary reason for the increasing demand for helicopters is their unique features such as take-off and landing, the ability to hover, fly forward and backward, and laterally.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the advancement in avionics leading to enhanced safety features. NASA developed an automatic ground collision avoidance system that constantly predicts the trajectory of the rotorcraft through the terrain profile. Such advancements ensure safe operation of rotorcraft.

One trend affecting this market is development of 3D-printing soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototyping tooling. For instance, in 2015, Automated Dynamics along with Stratasys developed cores for rotorcraft blade prototyping tooling. This process allows the application of different materials such as composites, metals, and polymers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the barriers in adoption of new technology and equipment. The stringent regulatory norms formulated by government agencies and aviation authorities acts as barriers against the adoption of new technologies.



Key vendors

Airbus

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Russian Helicopters

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Military



Civil and commercial

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring

Preference for adopting integrated and web-architected cloud-based system

Innovation and technological developments

Penetration of ADS-B in commercial and civil rotorcraft industry

Energy-efficient flight control system simulation

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



