Global Helicopters Market Report 2019-2025: Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service, Lightweight, & Military Helicopters

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helicopters Market by Point Of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), OEM Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), OEM Application (Military, Civil & Commercial), OEM Component & System, Aftermarket by Component & System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 31.7 billion in 2019 to USD 37.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.



The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.



The helicopters market for this study consists of OEM and the aftermarket of helicopters, where the OEM segment consists of the market for the helicopter platform, while the aftermarket consists of parts replacement of helicopter components & systems.



This report also covers helicopters of various types - military as well as civil & commercial - as well as their applications. The services market for helicopters is also covered in this study, which consists of helicopter services such as leasing, maintenance, and air taxi.



The helicopters market has been growing at a steady rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The increase in demand for lightweight and military helicopters has led to a rise in helicopter deliveries.



Apart from a general overview of the major companies in this market, this report also provides financial analyses and information about the products, services, and key developments of major players in the industry.

Airbus Helicopters (France), Leonardo (Italy), Lockheed Martin (US), Boeing (US), Bell Helicopters (US), and Russian Helicopters (Russia) are some of the leading players covered in this report. The report also provides competitive leadership mapping in the helicopters market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Helicopters Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Helicopters OEM Market, By Type

4.3 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System

4.4 Helicopters OEM Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Helicopters

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

5.2.3.2 Emerging Helicopters Aftermarket

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated With New Technology

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms for the Manufacture of Helicopter Components



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

6.2.2 Autonomous Flight Technology

6.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.2.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.3 Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems (EOIR)

6.2.4 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliports

6.2.5 Multirole Combat Helicopters With Integrated Avionics and Weapons

6.2.6 Electronic Flight Instruments (EFI)

6.2.7 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar

6.2.8 Advanced Cockpits

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Helicopters Market, By Point of Sale

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Helicopters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Light Helicopters (<_5 />8.2.2 Medium Helicopters (4.5-8.5 Tons)

8.2.3 Heavy Helicopters (>8.5 Tons)

8.3 Civil & Commercial

8.3.1 Light Helicopters (<_1 />8.3.2 Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)

8.3.3 Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)



9 Helicopters Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil & Commercial

9.2.1 Transport Helicopters

9.2.2 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters

9.2.3 Civil Utility Helicopters

9.2.4 Offshore Helicopters

9.3 Military

9.3.1 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters

9.3.2 Maritime Helicopters

9.3.3 Transport Helicopters

9.3.4 Search & Rescue Helicopters

9.3.5 Training Helicopters



10 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airframes

10.2.1 Aerostructures

10.2.1.1 Windows

10.2.1.2 Windshields

10.2.2 Main Rotor Systems

10.2.2.1 Rotor Blades

10.2.3 Anti-Torque Systems

10.2.3.1 Anti-Torque Blades

10.2.4 Transmission Systems

10.2.4.1 Reduction Gearbox

10.2.4.2 Turbine Filters

10.2.5 Electrical Systems

10.2.6 Avionics

10.2.7 Hydraulic Systems

10.2.8 Undercarriages

10.2.9 Stability Augmentation Systems

10.2.10 Environmental Control Systems

10.2.11 Flight Control Systems

10.2.12 Emergency Systems

10.2.12.1 Flotation Systems

10.2.12.2 Egress Lighting

10.2.13 Special-Purpose Systems

10.2.13.1 Emergency Medical Systems

10.2.13.2 Combat Systems

10.2.13.3 Flight Rescue Systems

10.2.14 Cabin Interiors

10.2.14.1 Interior Lights

10.2.14.2 Seats

10.3 Engine



11 Helicopters Aftermarket, By Component & System

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Main Rotor Systems

11.2.1 Main Rotor Blades

11.2.2 Tail Rotor Blades

11.3 Avionics

11.3.1 ADS-B

11.4 Landing Gear Systems

11.4.1 Skids & Bear Paws

11.4.2 Tires

11.5 Emergency Systems

11.5.1 Life Vests, Floats, Life Rafts

11.6 Aerostructures

11.6.1 Windows & Windshields

11.6.2 Doors

11.7 Cabin Interiors

11.7.1 Lights

11.7.2 Seats

11.7.3 Noise Reduction Systems

11.7.4 Insulation Systems

11.8 Actuators

11.9 Filters



12 Helicopter Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Leasing

12.2.1 Wet Lease

12.2.2 Dry Lease

12.3 Maintenance

12.3.1 MRO

12.3.1.1 PBH

12.4 Air Taxi



13 Helicopters OEM, Regional Analysis



14 Helicopters Aftermarket, Regional Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Analysis

15.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.4 Business Strategy Excellence

15.5 Competitive Scenario



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Russian Helicopters, JSC

16.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

16.3 Md Helicopters, Inc.

16.4 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

16.5 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

16.6 Robinson Helicopter Company

16.7 Lilium

16.8 Ehang

16.9 Volocopter

16.10 Workhorse Group

16.11 Neva Aerospace

16.12 Opener

16.13 Kitty Hawk

16.14 Joby Aviation

16.15 Karem Aircraft

16.16 Airbus Helicopters SAS

16.17 Bell Helicopter

16.18 Leonardo S.P.A.

16.19 The Boeing Company

16.20 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.21 Babcock International Group PLC

16.22 CHC Helicopter

16.23 Columbia Helicopters

16.24 Gulf Helicopters

16.25 Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.

16.26 Universal Helicopters

16.27 Lufttransport

16.28 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

16.29 Kaman Corporation

16.30 Vietnam Helicopter Corporation



