Global Helideck Monitoring System Market Report 2018-2023 with Profiles of Kongsberg Gruppen, Fugro and Vaisala

The helideck monitoring system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 192.8 million in 2018 to USD 240.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2023.

Increase in the number of offshore oil & gas exploration projects and growth of the marine industry are the key factors driving the growth of the helideck monitoring system market.

Many more vessel operators are expected to connect their ships to onshore networks in the coming years. The installation of helideck monitoring systems is a step toward the digitalization of vessels where crucial subsystems of the ships are integrated via local networks. This increasing digitalization of ships worldwide will lead to increased cyber threats to ships through the satellite path, thus acting as a restraint to the growth of the helideck monitoring system market.

Based on vertical, the marine segment accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017. The marine segment includes all the helideck monitoring systems installed in various types of commercial and military ships. These ships are prone to high tides when sailing at sea.

Based on end use, the aftermarket segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market as compared to the OEM segment in 2017. The growth of the aftermarket segment is due to the replacement of helideck monitoring system components after the completion of their lifespan, and repairs and replacements in case of damage.

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market than the defense segment in 2017. The growth of the commercial segment can be attributed to the growing number of helideck installations on commercial ships, such as tanker containers and bulk carriers. Offshore oil rigs of various types also have helideck monitoring systems installed in them.

Based on system, the hardware segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market than the software segment in 2017. The growth of the hardware segments can be attributed to the growing number of helideck installations on commercial ships, such as tanker containers and bulk carriers, as well as on military vessels and offshore oil rigs.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2018. The presence of major ship manufacturers and growing trade by emerging economies are among the most significant factors driving the demand for helideck monitoring systems in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to continue leading the helideck monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in this report on the helideck monitoring system market include Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Fugro (Netherlands), and Vaisala (Finland).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Helideck Monitoring System Market

4.2 Helideck Monitoring Systems Market, By Application

4.3 Helideck Monitoring Systems Market, By Vertical

4.4 Helideck Monitoring Systems Market, By System

4.5 Helideck Monitoring Systems Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration Projects

5.3.2 Stringent Maritime Safety Norms

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Risk of Cyber-Attacks Due to Digitalization of Ships

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing Navy Budgets Worldwide

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Fluctuation in Oil & Gas Prices

5.6.2 Shortage of Qualified Professionals



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain

6.3 Prominent Companies

6.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.5 End Users (Aircraft Manufacturers & Airline Companies)

6.6 Key Influencers

6.7 Emerging Trends

6.7.1 Development of Smart Antennas

6.7.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors

6.7.3 Emergence of Wireless Sensor Networks

6.7.4 on Wings De-Icing Sensors



7 Helideck Monitoring System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Defense



8 Helideck Monitoring System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Fixed Offshore Rigs

8.4 Mobile Offshore Rigs

8.5 Marine

8.6 On-Board

8.7 Naval Ship

8.8 Commercial Ship

8.9 On-Shore

8.10 Port

8.11 Naval Base



9 Helideck Monitoring System Market, By System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Gyro

9.2.2 GPS

9.2.3 Meteorology Sensor

9.2.4 Motion Sensor

9.2.5 Wind Sensor

9.3 Software



10 Helideck Monitoring Systems Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Helideck Monitoring System Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13 Company Profiles



Kongsberg Gruppen

Fugro

Vaisala

Dynamax

Miros

RH Marine

ASB Systems

AWA Marine

Observator Group

Shoreconnection

Rigstat

Automasjon & Data

ABB

Monitor Systems

