Global Helium Gas Market to Witness Significant Growth, Valued at $2.45 Billion in 2022, Projected to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helium Gas Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global helium gas market is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market size was valued at $2.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2030.

Helium is in high demand in various industries, including medical, technology, and aircraft sectors, where it is used for MRI machines, superconductors, and pressure purging by companies like SpaceX and NASA.

However, the expensive extraction process and strict government regulations regarding helium use may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the development of efficient gas storage and transportation techniques, along with abundant natural gas reserves, is expected to create numerous opportunities during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The global helium gas market is segmented based on supply mode and application. The supply mode segment includes cylinders, bulk and micro tanks, drum tank, and on-site supply. On the other hand, the application segment is divided into healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, leak detection, fiber optics, lifting gas, heat transfer, breathing mixtures, and other applications. Among these, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period due to the high demand for helium in the healthcare industry, where it is used for breathing observation and treating respiratory ailments.

Regional Outlooks

The global helium gas market is further segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing technological advancements, modernization, rising disposable income, and growing demand from various end-use industries. However, the North American region is also projected to experience considerable growth in the helium gas market.

Market Players Outlook

A selection of Companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Air Liquide S.A.
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Gazprom
  • Gulf Cryo
  • Iwatani Corp.
  • Linde PLC
  • Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
  • Messer Group GmbH
  • NexAir LLC
  • PGNIG S.A.
  • Qatargas Operating Company Ltd.
  • Renergen Ltd.
  • Weil Group Resources, LLC

These market players are actively contributing to market growth through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wh7dy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Expected to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Specialized Testing Services and Rising Research Activity

Automated Liquid Handling Industry Report 2023-2035: Patent Surge Reflects Thriving Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.