Global Helium Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Demand from Hospitality and Semiconductor Industries

The "Global Helium Market By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Helium market is forecast to surpass $ 8.2 billion by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for helium across different applications such as hospitality and semiconductor industries.



Moreover, players operating in the global helium market are increasingly focusing on exploration activities to augment availability of helium gas, as all current available reserves are likely to fulfil the demand until 2030.



Additionally, growing electronics sector, especially in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, is further anticipated to steer growth in the global helium market in the coming years.



Global Helium Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of helium in global market:

Helium Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in global helium market include



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Liquide

Linde AG

Praxair, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Iwatani Corporation

Gulf Cryo

Messer Group

Qatargas Operating Company Limited

Global Gases

