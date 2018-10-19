Global Helium Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Demand from Hospitality and Semiconductor Industries
The "Global Helium Market By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Helium market is forecast to surpass $ 8.2 billion by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for helium across different applications such as hospitality and semiconductor industries.
Moreover, players operating in the global helium market are increasingly focusing on exploration activities to augment availability of helium gas, as all current available reserves are likely to fulfil the demand until 2030.
Additionally, growing electronics sector, especially in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, is further anticipated to steer growth in the global helium market in the coming years.
Global Helium Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of helium in global market:
- Helium Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in global helium market include
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Air Liquide
- Linde AG
- Praxair, Inc.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Iwatani Corporation
- Gulf Cryo
- Messer Group
- Qatargas Operating Company Limited
- Global Gases
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Helium Market Outlook
6. North America Helium Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Helium Market Outlook
8. Europe Helium Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Helium Market Outlook
10. South America Helium Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
