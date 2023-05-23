Global Hematology and Coagulation Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology and Coagulation Markets, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a nearly $10 billion-dollar market for hematology and coagulation IVD testing. Increasingly growth is driven by new technologies, the aging population, and the demand for decentralized testing.

Hematology is the study of peripheral blood and bone marrow cells in order to diagnose various diseases of the blood including leukemias, anemia and autoimmune diseases. The basis of hematology testing is the complete blood count (CBC) that provides information on blood components: hemoglobin, hematocrit, red blood cells, white blood cells, reticulocytes, and platelets.

The CBC is run as part of the normal work up in an annual health exam and for every inpatient. Samples that have abnormal levels of any of these components have a microscopic examination of the cell contents performed, called a blood cell differential. A drop of blood is placed on a microscope slide and stained. The slide is then examined under a microscope and the cells are analyzed

In the past few years, hematology has joined the march to more automation and management IT solutions, especially for the differential count. Facilitating digital hematology is automated consistent slide staining that optimizes quality and enables standardization to help ensure accurate identification of white blood cells, red blood cell morphology and platelet assessment. Standardized stained slides are immediately available for digitization and viewing upon completion of staining.

Coagulation

Hemostasis (coagulation) is a complex process in which multiple enzymes and proteins regulate blood flow and clot formation. Coagulation (clot formation), fibrinolysis and platelet aggregation are a part of this process. Fibrinolysis refers to the breakup of blood clots. It is a normal body process that keeps naturally occurring blood clots from growing and causing problems.

Anticoagulant drugs help prevent blood platelets from sticking or clumping together, reducing the likelihood that arteries will be blocked by a clot, leading to a stroke or heart attack.

Hemostasis testing needs vary from laboratory to laboratory, with some facilities only performing routine pre-operative testing (PT/INR and PTT), while others also conduct specialty testing (coagulation factors). In either scenario, steadily increasing patient testing volumes, coupled with the growing demand to produce reliable results quickly, have required laboratories to seek hemostasis testing solutions that enhance efficiency by providing consistent results and streamline workflow.

All market data are based on factory sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Data for the markets are presented in U.S. dollar market size for categories of tests, namely laboratory-based and decentralized. The dollar value of a market segment is directly proportional to the number of tests performed, because the cost of the instrumentation is generally buried in the per test price.

The information presented in this report is derived on publicly available information sources such as company, government, and medical: organization reports. The analysis is based on the author's industry knowledge combined with literature searches and interviews with industry professionals and experts in the IVD industry.

This report provides:

Market sizing for Hematology IVD and Coagulation IVD

Markets for Decentralized and Lab-based Segments.

Forecasts to 2027

Market Share

Country Markets for Hematology ( Australia , Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Spain , Turkey , United Kingdom , United States )

, , , , , , , , , , , , ) Country Markets for Coagulation ( Australia , Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Spain , Turkey , United Kingdom , United States )

, , , , , , , , , , , , ) Company Profiles

The menu of hematology tests includes:

CBC + 5-part differential (or 3-part differential)

manual differential/review

hematocrit

hemoglobin (automated, manual)

sedimentation rate

reticulocyte count

white blood cell (WBC) count

platelet count and analysis

red blood cell count (RBC)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Hematology Market Overview

Hematology Market Sales

Coagulation Market Overview

Coagulation Market Sales

Recent Developments in Hematology and Coagulation

Developments

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Focus on Hematology

Overview of Hematology

Market Outlook

Chapter 3: Focus on Coagulation

Overview of Diagnostics in Coagulation

Market Outlook

Major Product Activity

PT/INR

Thrombophilia SNP

D-dimer

POC Coagulation

Laboratory vs. Point-of-Care Markets

Chapter 4: International Regional Trends

Regional Hematology Market

Regional Coagulation Market

Country-Level Hematology and Coagulation Market

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Chapter 5: Corporate Profiles

