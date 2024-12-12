Global Hematology Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~8% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The hematology market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders, advancements in research and product development, and the rising number of elderly individuals vulnerable to these conditions. Additionally, the growing adoption and awareness of minimally invasive procedures have further boosted the demand for hematology devices, supporting the market's expansion during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hematology Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hematology companies' market shares, challenges, hematology market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market hematology companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hematology Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hematology market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global hematology market during the forecast period. In the type segment of the hematology market, coagulation analyzers are estimated to hold a higher share of the hematology market during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Notable hematology companies such as Sysmex Corporation, Danaher, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Boule Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biosystems S.A., Diatron, EKF Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Erba Mannheim , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abaxis, Heska Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Horiba Ltd., Neomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, and several others, are currently operating in the hematology market.

and several others, are currently operating in the hematology market. In December 2024 , Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. shared updated results from its Phase 1b expansion cohort study of IO-202. This first-in-class anti-LILRB4 antibody was evaluated in combination with azacitidine (AZA) for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). The latest findings were presented during an oral session at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California .

shared updated results from its Phase expansion cohort study of IO-202. This first-in-class anti-LILRB4 antibody was evaluated in combination with azacitidine (AZA) for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). The latest findings were presented during an oral session at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in . In December 2024 , BeiGene, Ltd. showcased new clinical data at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, highlighting its leadership in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) through the ongoing clinical success of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) and notable progress in its pipeline developments.

showcased new clinical data at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, highlighting its leadership in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) through the ongoing clinical success of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) and notable progress in its pipeline developments. In December 2024 , Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. shared new encouraging clinical data from patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who were treated in the Phase 1a/ 1b clinical trial of its Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, NX-5948.

shared new encouraging clinical data from patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who were treated in the Phase 1a/ clinical trial of its Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, NX-5948. In December 2024 , Bristol Myers Squibb shared results from 18 presentations that underscore its leadership in cell therapy. The data highlighted the effectiveness, durability, and safety of existing therapies for blood cancers, while also showcasing the promise of its pipeline for future applications, including autoimmune diseases. These findings, which span a wide range of potential targets across various disease areas, were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California .

shared results from 18 presentations that underscore its leadership in cell therapy. The data highlighted the effectiveness, durability, and safety of existing therapies for blood cancers, while also showcasing the promise of its pipeline for future applications, including autoimmune diseases. These findings, which span a wide range of potential targets across various disease areas, were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in . In December 2024 , Taiho Oncology, Inc. shared the findings of two studies on oral treatments for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and MDS/myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) at the 66th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), held from December 7-10, 2024 , in San Diego .

Hematology Overview

Hematology is a specialized branch of medicine that focuses on the study, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood-related disorders and diseases. It encompasses a wide range of conditions, including anemia, clotting disorders, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Hematologists work to understand the intricate components of blood, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, hemoglobin, and plasma, as well as the organs responsible for blood production, like the bone marrow, lymph nodes, and spleen. The field is integral to understanding the body's immune system, oxygen transport, and coagulation processes, as these functions are closely tied to overall health. Advances in hematology, such as molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and bone marrow transplantation, have revolutionized the way hematologic diseases are managed.

In recent years, hematology has witnessed significant breakthroughs, particularly in understanding the genetic and molecular basis of blood disorders. Cutting-edge therapies, including immunotherapy and gene editing technologies like CRISPR, are providing hope for patients with previously untreatable conditions. For instance, the development of antibody-drug conjugates and CAR-T cell therapies has improved outcomes for individuals with certain blood cancers. In addition, research into hematopoietic stem cell transplantation continues to expand, offering curative potential for diseases such as sickle cell anemia and severe aplastic anemia. As the field evolves, it not only enhances our understanding of blood and its disorders but also contributes to broader medical advancements in oncology, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Hematology Market Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global hematology market. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic blood disorders, a rising incidence of these conditions among the aging population, and advancements in product offerings, which collectively support the expansion of the hematology market in the region.

The increasing number of blood disease cases underscores the demand for hematology in treatment, driving market growth in North America. Additionally, a strong focus on product innovation and the proactive efforts of device manufacturers to penetrate local markets through strategic partnerships contribute further to regional market development. These collaborations are likely to stimulate product demand. Consequently, a combination of factors—such as a large patient base, favorable reimbursement policies, and the introduction of new products—is expected to propel the growth of the North American hematology market during the forecast period.

Hematology Market Dynamics

The hematology market has undergone significant evolution in recent years, driven by advancements in biotechnology, growing demand for precision medicine, and the increasing prevalence of hematologic disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Hematology encompasses both diagnostics and therapeutics, making it a critical domain within healthcare. The rise in patient awareness and improvements in early detection technologies are boosting the diagnostic segment, while innovative treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, CAR-T therapies, and bispecific antibodies, dominate the therapeutic landscape. Additionally, the integration of genetic profiling into routine care has enabled tailored therapies, further propelling the market.

One of the key dynamics shaping the hematology market is the shift towards targeted therapies, particularly for rare blood disorders and cancers. Traditional chemotherapies are being replaced or supplemented by highly specific treatments that minimize side effects and improve efficacy. In diseases like hemophilia, the adoption of gene therapies and recombinant products has been transformative. Similarly, the field of immuno-oncology is gaining traction, with treatments like immune checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates showing promise in hematologic malignancies.

On the diagnostic side, the emergence of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy has revolutionized disease detection and monitoring. These technologies allow for earlier diagnosis, better prognosis determination, and the ability to track disease progression or recurrence with higher accuracy. The growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, especially in resource-limited settings, is further expanding the reach of hematology diagnostics to underserved populations.

Despite these advances, the market faces several challenges, including high costs associated with novel therapies and diagnostics, regulatory hurdles, and access disparities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The complexity of personalized treatments also necessitates robust healthcare infrastructure, which is not uniformly available across regions. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive, with pharmaceutical and biotech companies vying for leadership in niche indications, leading to intense research and development (R&D) activities.

Looking forward, the hematology market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into research, diagnosis, and treatment development. These technologies have the potential to optimize patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. Collaborations between academia, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical giants are likely to accelerate innovation, while regulatory frameworks are anticipated to evolve to better accommodate cutting-edge therapies. As the field advances, the hematology market remains a cornerstone of modern medicine, addressing unmet needs and improving quality of life for patients globally.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Hematology Market CAGR ~8% Hematology Market Size by 2030 USD 3 Billion Key Hematology Companies Sysmex Corporation, Danaher, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Boule Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biosystems S.A., Diatron, EKF Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Erba Mannheim, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abaxis, Heska Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Horiba Ltd., Neomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, among others

Hematology Market Assessment

Hematology Market Segmentation

Hematology Market Segmentation By Type: Instruments (Hematology Analyzers, Hematology Cell Counters, Flow Cytometers, Coagulation Analyzers, Others), Kits and Reagents

Hematology Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Auto-Immune Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Diseases, Others

Hematology Market Segmentation By Modality: Clinical Laboratory Devices, Point of Care Devices

Hematology Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

Hematology Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Hematology Market Report Introduction 2 Hematology Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Hematology Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Hematology Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Hematology Market Layout 8 Hematology Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

