Global Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels the Sector

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to grow from $1.54 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to reach $2.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Major players in the hemoglobin a1c testing devices market are Arkray Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Polymer Technology Systems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Menarini Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Semba Biosciences Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tosoh Corporation, Trinity Biotech plc, Transasia Bio-Medicals Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, HemoCue AB, and OSANG Healthcare Co Ltd.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The hemoglobin A1c testing device is the analytical device used in the quantification of HbA1C, in which glucose attaches to hemoglobin to form glycated hemoglobin in an individual blood sample. It is used to monitor blood sugar levels regularly for efficient and effective diabetic management.



The main types of hemoglobin a1c testing devices are bench top device and handheld device. Benchtop devices are devices for convenient use on a laboratory workbench. Benchtop hemoglobin A1c testing devices are used in laboratories for testing blood sugar levels in a patients. The major technologies are ion exchange HPLC, immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay and others, that are used in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and laboratory testing.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



North America was the largest region in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hemoglobin A1c testing device report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the hemoglobin A1c testing device market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that elevates blood glucose levels. Hemoglobin A1c testing is used in providing information on average blood glucose levels in individuals that are used in the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, and diabetes management, which enables the individuals to monitor the disease and help make treatment decisions to prevent complications.

For instance, in 2022, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, around 37.3 million people were suffering from diabetes which equals 11.3% of the United States population. Additionally, in December 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based global diabetes community, approximately 537 million adults were suffering from diabetes globally, whereas 3 out of 4 adults are in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the increased cases of diabetes patients will drive the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.



The hemoglobin A1c testing device market consists of sales of automated, semi-automated, and bio-sensor-based hemoglobin A1c testing devices. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Characteristics



3. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market



5. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bench Top Device

Handheld Device

6.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ion-Exchange HPLC

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Laboratory Testing

7. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

