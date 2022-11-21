Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec and Bluebird Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobinopathies Market By Type, By Therapy, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the hemoglobinopathies market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Hemoglobinopathy is a collective term used for the blood disorder that primarily affects the red blood cells (RBCs). The abnormal production or structural change in the hemoglobin molecule causes hemoglobinopathies. Majorly, hemoglobinopathies are divided into two groups, namely abnormal structural hemoglobin variant and thalassemia.

The abnormal structural hemoglobin variants are caused by mutations in the hemoglobin gene structure and thalassemia is occurred by abnormal or underproduction of hemoglobin molecules. Many hemoglobinopathies currently have some approved drugs in the market and some drugs are in development stages.

The increasing prevalence of sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia is expected to drive the market growth. The key driver for the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market is increasing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies in under-developed and developing countries. In addition, the lack of awareness and low diagnosis rate are some major factors increasing the prevalence of the hemoglobinopathies.

Moreover, the lack of treatment alternatives, unavailability of treatments and low diagnosis rate are the factors restraining the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market during the forecast period. The hemoglobinopathies market is projected to grow with the arrival of treatments for beta thalassemia and sickle cell diseases.

Treatments based on transfer of genetically corrected stem cells, in which the lentiviral vectors transfer beta globin chain, and the transcription is regulated by the beta globin locus. For instance, there are various factors limiting growth of the market, such as insufficient stem-cell quantity and quality, gene expression complexity, and high cost of the treatment.

The hemoglobinopathies market is segmented on the basis of disease type, type of therapy, distribution channel, and region. By disease type, the market is segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and others. The other segment is further classified into hemoglobin (Hb) variants, beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and porphyria.

On the basis of type of therapy, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody medication, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, stem cell transplantation, hydroxyurea, and others. The other segment is further classified into gene therapy, iron chelation therapy, blood transfusion, and bone marrow transplant. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online providers, and drug stores and retail pharmacy.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Major key players that operate in the global hemoglobinopathies market are Abbott Laboratories, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec, Bluebird, Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Canthera Discovery Ltd., Danaher, Emmacus Life Science Inc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag, Gamida Cell Ltd, Global blood therapeutics, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Sangamo Therapeutics, and Sanofi.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hemoglobinopathies market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hemoglobinopathies market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hemoglobinopathies market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hemoglobinopathies market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

