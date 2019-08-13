Global Hemometer Market Dynamics 2019-2025: Portable/Handheld Hemometer POC Devices is Expected to See Lucrative Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemometer Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemometer market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025

Traditional laboratory testing with automated blood analyzers are dominating the market and the portable/handheld hemometer POC devices is expected to see a lucrative growth in the market. Hemoglobin analyzers are the standard device that are routinely used in laboratories to diagnose these conditions.

In recent years, with the advent of point-of-care testing has revolutionized the hemometer devices market and the technology is continuously evolving with new kind of devices that includes various kinds of small devices for PoCT that range from the humble so-called dipstick to the sophisticated small cartridge devices. Sysmex's XN-Series of hematology analyzers (XN-1000, XN-2000, XN-3000, and XN-9000) and EKF's DiaSpect Tm are some of the hemometer devices available in the market.

The newer techniques in hemometer testing is increasing the adoption of both laboratory testing and POC devices. These testing are performed in every basic medical set up and is widely used in blood centers, diagnostic centers, hospitals etc. The availability of POC devices are maximizing the adoption due to cost-effectiveness and usage in outpatient department in rural and urban areas.

Further, the government initiatives taken by the developing nations is expected to drive the demand for innovative hemometer devices. The accuracy, safety, and the usability among patients has helped in many field settings done by medical colleges, government programs, and community programs to measure and understand the blood related disorders in many regions. The device is popular in all healthcare facilities and the increase use of hemometer devices have bought a significant clinical purpose for treating anemia and diabetes.

Laboratory testing segment was valued over $1.1 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow with a similar trend during the forecast period. Hematology analyzers are commonly used to measure hemoglobin levels in laboratories to diagnose anemia and diabetes. Hematology analyzers are computerized, highly specialized machines that count the number of different types of RBC and WBC, blood platelets, hemoglobin, and hematocrit levels in a blood sample.

Hemometer POC segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The rise in technological advancements and increase preference for hemometer in recent years is accelerating the growth in coming years. Cost-effective, safety, accuracy, and smart POCT devices are boosting the market.

In terms of regional analysis, the market is dominated by North America due to advancements in technology, presence of leading vendors, increase in regulatory reforms, and changes in reimbursement policies. Europe is followed by North America and has similar potential in growth and development. APAC is the most focused and fastest growing region due to vast opportunities for vendors to establish their presence.

The factors such as the presence of a large pool of chronic patients, increasing blood related disorders, support from the government, and health & wellness programs are expected to boost the market growth. APAC, Latin America, and RoW are the most focused and fastest growing regions due to vast opportunities.

Moreover, most of the countries in these regions are focusing on increasing healthcare expenditure from the government as there is excess growth in medical technology in Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Iran, South Korea, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition - Infoholic Research

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Trends for hemometer market

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Point of Care Testing

3.4.2 Infectious disease diagnostics

3.4.3 Molecular diagnostics



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Test cost in various countries ($)

4.2 Market segmentation

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Porter 5 Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO - Global Hemometer Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetic and Anemic Population globally

5.1.1.2 Rising obesity levels

5.1.1.3 Huge surge in the aging population

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Increasing adoption of point of care testing

5.1.2.2 Growth opportunities in developing countries

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Lack of reimbursement coverage and accuracy issue of the device

5.1.3.2 Limitations of the hemoglobin testing

5.2 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders



6 Test Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Laboratory Testing

6.3 Hemometer Point Of Care Testing



7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Anemia

7.3 Diabetes

7.4 Infection

7.5 Blood management

7.6 Others



8 Technology: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Ion Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography

8.3 Immunoassay

8.4 Boronate Affinity Chromatography

8.5 Others



9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview



11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

11.2 Siemen's Healthineers

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.4 Danaher Corporation

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3 Tosoh Corporation

12.4 Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 BioSynex

12.6 BioMedomics, Inc



