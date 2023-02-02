Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring Ferring, Kedrion, Octapharma and Novo Nordis Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the overall hemophilia treatment market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030.

The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of product, type of hemophilia and different geographies.

The product types studied for analyzing the overall global hemophilia treatment market are majorly segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, antifibrinolytic agents and desmopressin. The global hemophilia treatment market is segmented by hemophilia type into Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and others.



Hemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder caused due to deficiency or missing protein needed for clotting, due to which the normal blood clotting does not occur. The episodes of bleeding depends on the severity of hemophilia. There are two main forms of hemophilia namely Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B. Hemophilia A is approximately four times more prevalent than hemophilia B. Incidence of hemophilia A is one in five thousand live male births.

Though the studies about world incidence of hemophilia are not that well known, but approximately four lakh people suffer from it. Around seventy five percent people with hemophilia does not receive adequate treatment or have no access to any form of treatment. The major growth drivers for hemophilia treatment market include rising diagnosis rate, increase focus on prophylactic treatment and development of novel treatment.



Further cross-sectional presented in terms of product, hemophilia type and constituent region/country level markets is also included in this section.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global hemophilia treatment market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global hemophilia treatment market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global hemophilia treatment market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical (2021) market size data are also provided in the report.



With increase in healthcare expenditure, preference for prophylactic treatment, rise in diagnosis rate, significant rise in usage of recombinant coagulation factor are major contributors in growth of haemophilia market. In near future, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates would dominate the global haemophilia market.

Recombinant coagulation factor are preferred by most of the physician thus anticipated to drive the haemophilia market in the given forecast period, due to low risk of blood borne infection. Plasma derived coagulation factor is anticipated to have slow CAGR during the forecast period due to high risk of blood associated infections and less availability of plasma derived from blood (lack of blood donors).



Hemophilia is the most common blood disorder and is classified into two man types Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B. Hemophilia A, also called as classic hemophilia is the most common type, occurring due to deficiency of factor VIII levels. Hemophilia A is four times more prevalent than hemophilia B and thus dominates the global hemophilia treatment market.

Rising prevalence of Hemophilia A and increasing on-demand Hemophilia A prophylactic would boost the global hemophilia market. Hemophilia B, also well known as Christmas disease, occurs due to factor IX deficiency. Hemophilia C occurs due to deficiency of factor XI. Acquired hemophilia is result of medication, illness or pregnancy. It is rarely observed and resolved with proper treatment.



In 2021, North America dominated the global hemophilia treatment market followed by Europe. The prevalence of hemophilia is around 134 cases per one million U.S. males. Rising prevalence of hemophilia, increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about bleeding disorder, extensive research and development in diagnostic technology and treatment, and favorable reimbursement policies, are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of hemophilia treatment market in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period 2017-2025. Increase in incidence of hemophilia, rising awareness about disease, high disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure are important factors contributing to the growth of hemophilia market in Asia Pacific.

In emerging economies such as China, India there is increasing funding by the government and research institute for technological advancement in diagnostics and treatment of hemophilia and increase in use of recombinant products thus exhibiting lucrative opportunity for Asia Pacific market.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Hemophilia Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hemophilia Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Hemophilia Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Hemophilia Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Hemophilia Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Hemophilia Treatment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



4. Hemophilia Treatment Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

4.3.1.1. Factor VIII

4.3.1.2. Factor

4.3.1.3. Combination

4.3.2. Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

4.3.2.1. Factor VIII

4.3.2.2. Factor

4.3.2.3. Combination

4.3.3. Antifibrinolytic Agents

4.3.4. Desmopressin



5. Hemophilia Treatment Market: By Hemophilia Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Hemophilia A

5.3.2. Hemophilia B

5.3.3. Others



6. North America Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile

