Global Heparin Market to Reach ~USD 15 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

The demand for heparin is mainly increasing due to the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the expanding range of cancer risk factors such as smoking, radiation exposure, unhealthy lifestyles, and other factors, as well as the rising research and development activities by global market players throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Heparin Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading heparin companies' market shares, challenges, heparin market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market heparin companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Heparin Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global heparin market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global heparin market during the forecast period. In the application segment of the heparin market, the coronary artery disease category had a significant revenue share in the Heparin market in 2023.

Notable heparin companies such as Pfizer Inc., Leo Pharma A/S, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GSK plc., Sanofi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aspen Holdings, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, Baxter, and several others, are currently operating in the heparin market.

and several others, are currently operating in the heparin market. In November 2023 , the FDA approved a taurolidine plus heparin (DefenCath®) catheter lock solution to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections in patients receiving maintenance hemodialysis via a central venous catheter (CVC).

the FDA approved a taurolidine plus heparin (DefenCath®) catheter lock solution to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections in patients receiving maintenance hemodialysis via a central venous catheter (CVC). In February 2022 , Techdow USA Inc. announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the US market.

announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the US market. In January 2022 , the Ohio biotechnology firm Optimvia Pharmaceuticals developed a cost-effective synthetic method to produce large quantities of heparin, used to make common blood thinner, also striking a deal with the synthetic biology firm Ginkgo Bioworks to scale the process up.

Heparin Overview

Heparin is a widely used anticoagulant medication that helps prevent and treat blood clots. It works by enhancing the activity of antithrombin III, a protein in the blood that inhibits blood clotting factors such as thrombin and factor Xa. Heparin is administered either intravenously or subcutaneously and is commonly used in medical settings such as during surgeries, dialysis, and for patients with certain types of heart disease. Its rapid onset and short duration of action make it particularly useful in acute settings where quick and reversible anticoagulation is needed.

Despite its effectiveness, heparin therapy requires careful monitoring due to the risk of bleeding complications. One of the most significant side effects is heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a condition where the patient's platelet count drops dramatically, which paradoxically increases the risk of thrombosis. To manage these risks, healthcare providers regularly monitor blood clotting parameters, such as activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), to ensure that the patient remains within a therapeutic range. In cases where heparin use is contraindicated or needs to be discontinued, alternative anticoagulants, such as low molecular weight heparins or direct oral anticoagulants, may be considered.

Heparin Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the heparin market compared to other regions. This is attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders in the area. Contributing factors include the increasing risk factors related to cardiovascular issues, strong research and development efforts, and a highly promising market for product development and launches, all of which are driving the growth of the heparin market in North America.

Additionally, the growing number of heparin product launches is anticipated to drive the heparin market in North America. For instance, in February 2024, B. Braun Medical Inc. introduced its new Heparin Sodium 2,000 units in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mL (2 units/mL), marking the fifth addition to its range of Heparin premixed bags. This launch underscores B. Braun's dedication to enhancing supply security by producing pharmaceuticals in the U.S. at its Irvine, CA facility.

Given the substantial patient population in North America, the use of heparin for treatment is expected to boost market demand in the coming years. Consequently, these factors combined are projected to contribute to the growth of the heparin market in North America during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Heparin Market Dynamics

The heparin market is a critical segment within the global pharmaceutical industry, primarily driven by its essential role in anticoagulant therapy. The market dynamics are influenced by a variety of factors including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifts in healthcare practices.

One significant driver in the heparin market is the ongoing innovation in drug delivery systems and formulations. Advances such as low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs) have improved the efficacy and safety profiles of heparin therapy, leading to increased adoption. Additionally, the development of more efficient manufacturing processes, such as recombinant heparins, has helped meet the growing demand and reduce dependency on animal sources, which can be susceptible to supply chain disruptions.

Regulatory factors also play a crucial role in shaping the heparin market. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and the EMA, impose stringent standards on the production and quality of heparin products. These regulations are designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of heparin, which can impact market dynamics through compliance costs and potential market entry barriers for new players.

Moreover, market dynamics are influenced by global healthcare trends and economic factors. Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population contribute to the increased demand for heparin. However, economic pressures and healthcare cost containment strategies may impact market growth. Furthermore, competition from alternative anticoagulants and biosimilars can also affect the heparin market by offering patients and healthcare providers additional options.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Heparin Market CAGR ~7% Heparin Market Size by 2030 ~USD 15 Billion Key Heparin Companies Pfizer Inc., Leo Pharma A/S, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GSK plc., Sanofi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aspen Holdings, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, Baxter, among others

Heparin Market Assessment

Heparin Market Segmentation

Heparin Market Segmentation By Source: Bovine, Porcine, and Others

Bovine, Porcine, and Others

Heparin Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Subcutaneous and Intravenous

Subcutaneous and Intravenous

Heparin Market Segmentation By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Atrial Fibrillation, Venous Thromboembolism, Renal Impairment, and Others

Coronary Artery Disease, Atrial Fibrillation, Venous Thromboembolism, Renal Impairment, and Others

Heparin Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Heparin Market Report Introduction 2 Heparin Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Heparin Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Heparin Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Heparin Market Layout 8 Heparin Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

