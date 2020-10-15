Global Hepatitis B Market Spotlight 2020: Overall Likelihood of Approval of a Phase I Antiviral Asset is 14.3%

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Hepatitis B" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hepatitis B market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

It is estimated that in 2019, there were approximately 297.0 million prevalent cases of hepatitis B worldwide, with only 9.9% (29.4 million) of those cases estimated to be diagnosed.

In the same year, there were an estimated 4.9 million prevalent cases that were treated with an antiviral. Marketed drugs for hepatitis B focus on targets such as DNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase, cell membrane, T lymphocytes, interferon receptor, interferon-alpha, and the immune system. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous, intradermal, and topical formulations.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for hepatitis B are in Phase II. Therapies in development for hepatitis B focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest number of pipeline drugs in development are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the hepatitis B space comprise an expected patent expiration for INTRON A, and topline Phase II trial results for EYP001, VBI-2601, and ALN-HBV02.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 14.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 71.3%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.1 years in the overall infectious disease space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for hepatitis B have been in the late phases of development, with 51% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 49% in Phase I-II.

China leads in terms of the number of hepatitis B clinical trials globally, while Germany leads the major European markets. Clinical trial activity in the hepatitis B space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for hepatitis B, with 319 trials.

leads in terms of the number of hepatitis B clinical trials globally, while leads the major European markets. Clinical trial activity in the hepatitis B space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for hepatitis B, with 319 trials. GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with by far the highest overall number of clinical trials for hepatitis B, followed by Gilead.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview



Key Takeaways



Disease Background



Treatment

Nucleos(t)ide analogs

Interferons

Epidemiology



Marketed Drugs



Pipeline Drugs



Recent Events and Analyst Opinion

AB-729 for Hepatitis B ( May 18, 2020 )

) Inarigivir for Hepatitis B ( January 29, 2020 )

) Inarigivir for Hepatitis B ( December 26, 2019 )

) ABI-H0731 for Hepatitis B ( November 11, 2019 )

) IONIS-HBVRx for Hepatitis B ( November 11, 2019 )

) GSK3389404 for Hepatitis B ( November 8, 2019 )

) JNJ-3989 for Hepatitis B ( November 8, 2019 )

) JNJ-6379 for Hepatitis B ( November 8, 2019 )

) HLX10 for Hepatitis B ( September 12, 2019 )

) ABI-H0731 for Hepatitis B ( April 13, 2019 )

) Vemlidy for Hepatitis B ( April 11, 2019 )

Key Upcoming Events



Probability of Success



Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals

Aligos Deals Separately Target COVID-19, Hepatitis B

BeiGene Acquires Rights To Three Assembly HBV Candidates

Roche Secures Dicerna RNAi Deal For Hepatitis B

GSK Opts In On Ionis' Antisense Candidates For Hepatitis B

Gilead Again Strengthens Antiviral R&D With Durect Deal

Revenue Opportunity



Clinical Trial Landscape

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

Bibliography

Prescription information

Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Arrowhead

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0dkjh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

