Global Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) Disease Coverage Forecast & Market Analysis to 2035 - Bayer & Amgen Dominate the HCC Market with the Only Approved Targeted Therapies

Malignant tumors of the liver are primarily adenocarcinomas, with two major cell types: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and cholangiocarcinoma. Liver cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and HCC accounts for 85% of all primary liver cancers. It occurs mainly due to hepatitis C infection, and to a lesser extent hepatitis B and alcohol. While surgical resection and liver transplantation are potentially curative therapies for early-stage HCC, the majority of diagnoses take place at a disease stage that is too advanced for these treatments.

Market Snapshot

New drug launches in both the first- and second-line settings will expand the previously stagnant HCC market

Nexavar dominates the systemic therapy landscape across all treatment settings

Incident cases of HCC are expected to increase by almost 30% during 2018-38

Bayer and Amgen dominate the HCC market with the only approved targeted therapies

Targeted therapies for second-line treatment constitute the largest proportion of the HCC pipeline

