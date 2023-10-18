Global High Acuity Information Solutions Market Reaches $10.51 Billion in 2022, Poised for Robust 7.07% CAGR Growth to Reach $16.10 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Acuity Information Solutions Market by Product, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high acuity information solutions market has achieved a significant size of USD 10.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during the period 2023-2028, ultimately reaching USD 16.10 billion by 2028.

High Acuity Information Solutions: Transforming Healthcare

High acuity information solutions encompass computer-based platforms comprising hardware and software applications that provide comprehensive knowledge essential for the advanced care of patients with critical medical conditions. These systems are crucial in high acuity units (HAUs), including operating rooms (OR), emergency departments (EDs), and intensive care units (ICUs), for compiling complex patient data, streamlining clinical activities, and enhancing patient care.

Market Trends:

  • Rising Patient Admissions: Increasing admissions in high acuity units are driving market growth as these solutions aid in better clinical outcomes, reducing complications, and improving operational efficiency.
  • Prevalence of Critical Illnesses: The growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring is boosting the demand for high acuity information solutions.
  • Workflow Enhancement: High acuity information solutions are in demand for workflow management, resource planning, and error reduction.
  • Government Initiatives: Government initiatives promoting IT adoption in healthcare facilities are fostering market growth.
  • Integration of IoT and AI: The integration of IoT and AI technologies for intelligent patient tracking and automated data management is positively influencing the market.
  • Aging Population: The rising geriatric population, vulnerable to higher acuity conditions, is driving demand for these solutions.
  • Healthcare Industry Growth: Significant growth in the healthcare industry and investments in R&D contribute to market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Product: Clinical Information System, Intensive Care Unit Information System (ICUIS), Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), Emergency Department Information System (EDIS), Perinatal Information System, High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Vital Signs Monitor, Bedside Monitors, Fetal and Maternal Monitors, and Brain Monitoring Systems.
  • Application: Operating Rooms (OR), Critical Care/Intensive Care Units (ICU), and Others.
  • End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Care Facilities, and Others.

Regional Insights:

  • North America: Includes the United States and Canada.
  • Europe: Encompasses Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others.
  • Asia Pacific: Includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others.
  • Latin America: Includes Brazil, Mexico, and others.
  • Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The global high acuity information solutions market features intense competition with a multitude of major companies. Leading players include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc., and others. (Please note that this is a partial list of companies; the complete list is provided in the report.)

Key Questions Answered:

  • How has the global high acuity information solutions market performed, and what is its future outlook?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global high acuity information solutions market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the market?
  • Which regions and countries offer the most potential in the high acuity information solutions market?
  • What are the key market segments and their attractiveness?
  • Who are the major players in the market?

