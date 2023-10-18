Global High Acuity Information Solutions Market Reaches $10.51 Billion in 2022, Poised for Robust 7.07% CAGR Growth to Reach $16.10 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Acuity Information Solutions Market by Product, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high acuity information solutions market has achieved a significant size of USD 10.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit robust growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during the period 2023-2028, ultimately reaching USD 16.10 billion by 2028.

High Acuity Information Solutions: Transforming Healthcare

High acuity information solutions encompass computer-based platforms comprising hardware and software applications that provide comprehensive knowledge essential for the advanced care of patients with critical medical conditions. These systems are crucial in high acuity units (HAUs), including operating rooms (OR), emergency departments (EDs), and intensive care units (ICUs), for compiling complex patient data, streamlining clinical activities, and enhancing patient care.

Market Trends:

Rising Patient Admissions: Increasing admissions in high acuity units are driving market growth as these solutions aid in better clinical outcomes, reducing complications, and improving operational efficiency.

Key Market Segmentation:

Product: Clinical Information System, Intensive Care Unit Information System (ICUIS), Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), Emergency Department Information System (EDIS), Perinatal Information System, High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Vital Signs Monitor, Bedside Monitors, Fetal and Maternal Monitors, and Brain Monitoring Systems.

Regional Insights:

North America : Includes the United States and Canada .

Includes and . Europe : Encompasses Germany, France , the United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Russia , and others.

Encompasses Germany, , the , , , , and others. Asia Pacific : Includes China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , and others.

Includes , , , , , , and others. Latin America : Includes Brazil , Mexico , and others.

Includes , , and others. Middle East and Africa .

Competitive Landscape:

The global high acuity information solutions market features intense competition with a multitude of major companies. Leading players include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc., and others. (Please note that this is a partial list of companies; the complete list is provided in the report.)

