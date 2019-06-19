Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market Forecasts to 2024 - Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening (HCS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Content Screening (HCS) in US$ Million. This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Consumables

Instruments

Others

The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BD Biosciences ( USA )

) BioTek Instruments Inc. ( USA )

) EMD Millipore ( USA )

) Evotec AG ( Germany )

) Essen BioScience ( USA )

) GE Healthcare Life Sciences ( Sweden )

) Genedata AG ( Switzerland )

) IntelliCyt Corporation ( USA )

) Molecular Devices, Inc. ( USA )

) PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Thorlabs, Inc. ( USA )

) TTP LabTech Ltd. (UK)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

HCS - An Evolving Screening Technology

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

Key Growth Drivers

Key Challenges

Market Outlook

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth

HCS Software

A High Growth Market

Equipment Sales Continue to Expand

Competitive Overview



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

HCA

Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening

Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models

Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS

Stem Cell Biology

An Emerging Area of Interest

HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems

The Need of the Hour

HCS vs. HTS

Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories

Market Challenges

High Instrumentation Costs Hamper Rapid Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Defining High Content Screening

The Process of High Content Screening

The Process of High Content Screening

Technology Evolution Over the Years

HCS Tools

List of HCS Tools

HCS Imaging

Categories

Instrumentation

Consumables

Software

Services



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Genedata Launches Early Access Program to Deep Learning for High Content Screening (HCS) Image Analysis

Yokogawa Electric Releases the CellVoyager CV8000

Molecular Devices launches ImageXpress Micro 4 High-Content Imaging System



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sartorius Acquires Umetrics and Essen BioScience

Evotec Signs Deal with Genedata Screener for Drug Discovery Data Management

Sartorius Acquires IntelliCyt

AstraZeneca Signs Agreement with IntelliCyt for the Development of High Throughput Biology Applications

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL Extends Genedata Screener License



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)

The United States (35)

(35) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (37)

(37) France (6)

(6)

Germany (9)

(9)

The United Kingdom (10)

(10)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mf2u3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

