Global High Content Screening (HCS) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems - The Need of the Hour

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "High Content Screening (HCS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Content Screening (HCS) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Other
The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BD Biosciences (USA)
- BioTek Instruments Inc. (USA)
- EMD Millipore (USA)
- Evotec AG (Germany)
- Essen BioScience (USA)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (Sweden)
- Genedata AG (Switzerland)
- IntelliCyt Corporation (USA)
- Molecular Devices, Inc. (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)
- TTP LabTech Ltd. (UK)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
HCS
An Evolving Screening Technology
HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity
Key Growth Drivers
Key Challenges
Market Outlook
Developing Regions Drive Future Growth
HCS Software
A High Growth Market
Equipment Sales Continue to Expand
Competitive Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
HCA Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening
Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth
HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models
Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS
Stem Cell Biology
An Emerging Area of Interest
HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems
The Need of the Hour
HCS vs. HTS
Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories
Market Challenges
High Instrumentation Costs Hamper Rapid Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining High Content Screening
The Process of High Content Screening
The Process of High Content Screening
Technology Evolution Over the Years
HCS Tools
List of HCS Tools
HCS Imaging
Categories
Instrumentation
Consumables
Software
Services
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Genedata Launches Early Access Program to Deep Learning for High Content Screening (HCS) Image Analysis
Yokogawa Electric Releases the CellVoyager CV8000
Molecular Devices launches ImageXpress Micro 4 High-Content Imaging System
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sartorius Acquires Umetrics and Essen BioScience
Evotec Signs Deal with Genedata Screener for Drug Discovery Data Management
Sartorius Acquires IntelliCyt
AstraZeneca Signs Agreement with IntelliCyt for the Development of High Throughput Biology Applications
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL Extends Genedata Screener License
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)
The United States (35)
Japan (3)
Europe (37)
- France (6)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (10)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8knwz/global_high?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-content-screening-hcs-markets-2016-2018--2024-hcs-specific-data-analysis-systems---the-need-of-the-hour-300635293.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article