Global High Density Polyethylene Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market reached a value of US$ 70.4 Billion in 2020. High density polyethylene, or HDPE, is a strong, moderately stiff plastic which has a highly crystalline structure. It is strong, relatively inexpensive and possess excellent process ability. HDPE plastic has several characteristics that make it an ideal material for packaging and manufacturing applications. It is tougher than standard polyethylene, acts as a powerful barrier against moisture and remains solid at room temperature. It is resistance to insects, rot and other chemicals. HDPE also does not create any harmful emissions during its manufacturing or during its use by the consumer. Furthermore, HDPE leaks no harmful chemicals into the soil or water. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



HDPE finds use in numerous applications and Industries where strong impact resistance, excellent tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and chemical and corrosion resistance characteristics are required. On account of these properties it is popularly used for manufacturing sanitary pipes as it has a tough chemical structure and is conveniently malleable. It has also gained popularity across the packaging industry as it is increasingly being used for the production of various products like bottle caps, food storage containers, bags, etc. Moreover, high density polyethylene has also been certified as a food grade polymer as a result of which it also finds applications in the food industry.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Dynalab Corp., The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., INEOS AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company, PetroChina Company Ltd., Braskem, Reliance Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global high density polyethylene market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the high density polyethylene market in any manner.



The publisher has done also a project on the global low density polyethylene (LDPE) market, which has enabled the clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Density Polyethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.1 Naphtha

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural Gas

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Blow Molding

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Film and Sheet

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Injection Molding

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Pipe and Extrusion

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Gas Phase Process

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Slurry Process

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Solution Process

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 High Density Polyethylene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

11.3.2 Dynalab Corp.

11.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company

11.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.3.5 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

11.3.6 INEOS AG

11.3.7 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.3.8 SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company

11.3.9 PetroChina Company Ltd.

11.3.10 Braskem

11.3.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

11.3.12 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.3.13 Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.3.14 Prime Polymer Co. Ltd.

11.3.15 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



