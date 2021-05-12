Global High Flow Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilators Market Report 2021: Market to Achieve Continuing Growth in the Next Two Years - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Flow Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021-2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth even after the world gets a grip on Covid which will not be for a while, at least two more years.

Studies continue to show that the very ill need and benefit tremendously from high flow oxygen. 20 standard cubic feet per hour (SCFH)/ 10 liters per minute (LPM) at up to 20 PSI, with oxygen purities up to 95% have been shown to be of enormous benefit during COVID-19 hospitalizations. The units are being built for 24-hour operation.

The total industrial strength and quality of the units provide the end-user with years of dependable, reliable, and virtually maintenance-free operation. The market research study provides insight into market driving forces, assessment of market opportunities, market share analysis, and market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. High Flow Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator With A High Flow

1.2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator

1.3 Oxygen and Oxygen-Related Equipment

1.4 Pandemic Market Growth Factors

1.5 Distribution Channels

1.6 Oxygen Concentrator Applicable Population

1.7 Treatment Trends

1.8 European Homecare Market Trends

1.9 Marketing Globally

1.10 Market Drivers For Healthcare Cost Containment

2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator

2.1.1 Home Oxygen Market Uses High Flow Oxygen Concentrators

2.1.2 Pandemic Change in High Flow Oxygen Market

2.1.3 High Flow Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilator Market Driving Forces

2.2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator Market Shares

2.3 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator Market Forecasts

2.4 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator Market Segments

2.5 Respiratory Disease Market Metrics

2.6 Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Analysis

2.6.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Forecasts

2.6.2 North American Home Medical Equipment

2.6.3 United States

2.6.4 Japan

2.6.5 China, Africa, Russia, and the Arab Countries

2.6.6 China

2.6.7 Chinese Built Units Used Widely In Homecare, Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Salons And In Sports

2.6.8 Geographically Diverse Products

2.6.9 Global Presence

2.6.10 European Market

2.6.11 Germany

2.6.12 France Oxygen Concentrators

2.6.13 Global Market Position

2.7 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Prices

3. High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Product Description

3.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Products

3.2 High Flow Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

3.2.1 Platinum Oxygen Concentrator

3.3 High Flow Oxygen Ventilator

3.3.1 Millennium 16 LPM Concentrator

3.4 Elite and Intensity

4 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Reimbursement, Research, and Technology

4.1 Oxygen Concentrator Uses

4.2 Oxygen Concentrator Uses

4.3 Respiratory Disease Conditions

4.4 Oxygen Concentrator Technology

4.5 Oxygen Concentrator Uses

4.6 Ventilator High Flow Oxygen Technology

4.7 Ventilator High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Uses

4.8 American Lung Association

5 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator Company Profiles

5.1 Oxygen Concentrator Companies

AirSep

Invacare

Nidek

Philips Healthcare/Respironics

