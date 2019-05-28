Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Markets, 2024 - Focus on Key players & Recent Industry Activity

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Aspartame

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin, Sucralose

Others

The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. ( USA )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Cumberland Packing Corporation ( USA )

) Heartland Food Products Group ( USA )

) Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) HYET Sweet S.A.S. ( France )

( ) JK Sucralose, Inc. ( China )

) Merisant US, Inc. ( USA )

) SinoSweet Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Tate & Lyle plc (UK)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA

Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners

Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress

Approved Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes

High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth

Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market

Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners



3. A REVIEW OF SELECT SEGMENTS

Acesulfame Potassium

Sucralose

Aspartame

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Neotame



4. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods

Decline in Soda & Diet Soda Consumption Hits Artificial Sweeteners

Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener

A Glance at Soda Tax Regulations in Select Countries/Cities

Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners

Apprehensions Regarding Stevia's Safety - An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners

Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners

Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame

Aspartame in Children

Aspartame in Rats

Acesulfame K

Saccharin

Sucralose (Splenda)

Cyclamate

Saccharin Gains Safety Status

Concerns Surround Neotame

Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child

Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use

Phenylalanine

Aspartic Acid

Methanol

DKP

Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners

Saccharin

Aspartame

Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose

Cyclamate



5. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS ON ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS - A REVIEW

Can Artificial Sweeteners in Diet Soda Lead To Diabetes?

Small Study Results: Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in Large Quantities Increases Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Research on Artificial Sweeteners Finds Link to Obesity

Australian Researchers Find Link between Increased Food Consumption & Artificial Sweeteners in Animal Studies

Artificial Sweeteners Absorb into Bloodstream at a Higher Rate among Children

Study Links Artificial Sweetener Consumption to Negative Health Impact

Study Finds No Support for Long-term Weight Loss with Artificial Sweeteners

Lack of Adequate Human Research on Safety Risks

Artificial Sweeteners in Beverages: Research Studies Raise Concerns

Select Studies on Artificially Sweetened Beverages Consumption and Associated Health Risks

New Research Ties Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners to Reduced Appetite

Aspartame Free from Cancer Odds

Artificial Sweeteners May Not Aid Weight Loss in the Long Run

Artificial Sweeteners Can Lead to Overeating

Cause for Sweetener Aftertaste' Disclosed



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What are Sweeteners?

Types of Sweeteners

Comparison of Various Sweeteners

Popular Sweeteners Artificial Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners and Sugar Type

Bulk Sweeteners/Nutritive Sweeteners

Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial/Non-Nutritive/Intense Sweeteners

Benefits of Artificial Sweeteners Over Sugar

Aspartame

History of Aspartame

How Safe is Aspartame and How Much

Limitations on Use

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin

Sucralose

Benefits of Sucralose Vs Aspartame

Neotame

Cyclamate

Alitame

Neohesperidine

Lead Acetate

Other Substitutes to Sugar

Sugar Substitutes: Defined

Commonly Used Natural Sugar Substitutes

Commonly Used Artificial Sugar Substitutes

Natural Sweeteners

Steviosides (or Stevia)

History of Stevia

Limitations on Use

Tagatose

Thaumatin

Ceresweet

Organic Agave Sweetener

Sugar Alcohols (or Polyols)

Dextrose

Regulatory Considerations

Regulations in the United States

European Union (EU) Regulations

Sweeteners

European Commission Re-Investigates Aspartame

Regulations in the United Kingdom



7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS

Snack Foods

Bakery Products

Sauces and Condiments

Candies and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Soft Drinks

Diet Soft Drinks



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

List of Artificial Sweeteners & their Brands

Tate & Lyle Grabs onto Lead in the Sucralose Market

Aspartame Market



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Celanese Gains Four New Patents for Sunett Ace-K Sweetener

Guangye L&P Takes Over Nantong Changhai Food Additives

Ajinomoto Gains Approval for Advantame in Canada

Ajinomoto Sells Ajinomoto Sweeteners Europe to HYET Holding

Anhui Jinhe Begins Construction of Sucralose Plant



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

The United States (19)

(19) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (17)

(17) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3grl5d



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

