Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Markets, 2024 - Focus on Key players & Recent Industry Activity
May 28, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Aspartame
- Acesulfame Potassium
- Saccharin, Sucralose
- Others
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (USA)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Cumberland Packing Corporation (USA)
- Heartland Food Products Group (USA)
- Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)
- HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)
- JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)
- Merisant US, Inc. (USA)
- SinoSweet Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tate & Lyle plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners: A Bitter-Sweet Ride
High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA
Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress
Approved Non-Nutritive Sugar Substitutes
High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth
Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market
Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market
Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners
3. A REVIEW OF SELECT SEGMENTS
Acesulfame Potassium
Sucralose
Aspartame
Saccharin
Cyclamate
Neotame
4. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market
Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market
Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods
Decline in Soda & Diet Soda Consumption Hits Artificial Sweeteners
Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener
A Glance at Soda Tax Regulations in Select Countries/Cities
Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners
Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners
Apprehensions Regarding Stevia's Safety - An Opportunity for Artificial Sweeteners
Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners
Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame
Aspartame in Children
Aspartame in Rats
Acesulfame K
Saccharin
Sucralose (Splenda)
Cyclamate
Saccharin Gains Safety Status
Concerns Surround Neotame
Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child
Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use
Phenylalanine
Aspartic Acid
Methanol
DKP
Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners
Saccharin
Aspartame
Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose
Cyclamate
5. RESEARCH & STUDY FINDINGS ON ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS - A REVIEW
Can Artificial Sweeteners in Diet Soda Lead To Diabetes?
Small Study Results: Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in Large Quantities Increases Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes
Research on Artificial Sweeteners Finds Link to Obesity
Australian Researchers Find Link between Increased Food Consumption & Artificial Sweeteners in Animal Studies
Artificial Sweeteners Absorb into Bloodstream at a Higher Rate among Children
Study Links Artificial Sweetener Consumption to Negative Health Impact
Study Finds No Support for Long-term Weight Loss with Artificial Sweeteners
Lack of Adequate Human Research on Safety Risks
Artificial Sweeteners in Beverages: Research Studies Raise Concerns
Select Studies on Artificially Sweetened Beverages Consumption and Associated Health Risks
New Research Ties Consumption of Artificial Sweeteners to Reduced Appetite
Aspartame Free from Cancer Odds
Artificial Sweeteners May Not Aid Weight Loss in the Long Run
Artificial Sweeteners Can Lead to Overeating
Cause for Sweetener Aftertaste' Disclosed
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What are Sweeteners?
Types of Sweeteners
Comparison of Various Sweeteners
Popular Sweeteners Artificial Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners and Sugar Type
Bulk Sweeteners/Nutritive Sweeteners
Sugars
Sugar Alcohols
Artificial/Non-Nutritive/Intense Sweeteners
Benefits of Artificial Sweeteners Over Sugar
Aspartame
History of Aspartame
How Safe is Aspartame and How Much
Limitations on Use
Acesulfame Potassium
Saccharin
Sucralose
Benefits of Sucralose Vs Aspartame
Neotame
Cyclamate
Alitame
Neohesperidine
Lead Acetate
Other Substitutes to Sugar
Sugar Substitutes: Defined
Commonly Used Natural Sugar Substitutes
Commonly Used Artificial Sugar Substitutes
Natural Sweeteners
Steviosides (or Stevia)
History of Stevia
Limitations on Use
Tagatose
Thaumatin
Ceresweet
Organic Agave Sweetener
Sugar Alcohols (or Polyols)
Dextrose
Regulatory Considerations
Regulations in the United States
European Union (EU) Regulations
Sweeteners
European Commission Re-Investigates Aspartame
Regulations in the United Kingdom
7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS
Snack Foods
Bakery Products
Sauces and Condiments
Candies and Confectionery
Dairy Products
Soft Drinks
Diet Soft Drinks
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
List of Artificial Sweeteners & their Brands
Tate & Lyle Grabs onto Lead in the Sucralose Market
Aspartame Market
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Celanese Gains Four New Patents for Sunett Ace-K Sweetener
Guangye L&P Takes Over Nantong Changhai Food Additives
Ajinomoto Gains Approval for Advantame in Canada
Ajinomoto Sells Ajinomoto Sweeteners Europe to HYET Holding
Anhui Jinhe Begins Construction of Sucralose Plant
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)
- The United States (19)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (17)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3grl5d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
