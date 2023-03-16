Global High Performance Alloys Strategic Business Report 2023: High Entropy Alloys Rise In Significance & Find New & Advanced Applications

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Alloys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for High Performance Alloys estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Ferrous Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Super Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The High Performance Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Why Investing in Materials Innovation is Vital for Countries & Their Economy

Growing R&D Spending on New Material Development & Innovation Provides a Platform for Growth & Expanding Use of High Performance Alloys: Global R&D Spending on Advanced Materials and Chemicals (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2022

High Performance Alloys (HPAs): Here's Why They Are the Advanced Materials of Choice

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

& Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022 Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

High Performance Alloys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

High Performance Alloys: A Review of Types, Benefits & End-Use Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

HPA Witnesses Price Rise in 2022 Amid Volatility in the Metal Commodities Market Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

Rise of Lightweighting as a Part of the Long-Term Manufacturing Strategy to Benefit HPA Demand

HPAs Find Expanded Opportunity in the Robustly Growing Lightweight Materials Market: Global Market for Lightweight Materials (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the Russia Ukraine War Downgrades Demand Growth for Automotive Alloys in 2022

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty Rips Through Upstream Suppliers: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond These Challenges, Stringent Regulations & Competitive Pressures Will Remain Long-Term Drivers of Demand for Specialty Automotive Alloys

Expanding Industrial Applications for Titanium Based Alloys to Continue Post Pandemic

Global Titanium Market by End-use Sector (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, and Others

Here's Why Nickel Alloys Hold a Stronger Potential for Long-Term Growth

Robust Demand for Medical Devices Spurs Parallel Opportunities for HPAs in Medical Devices Manufacturing

Demand Outlook for Medical Devices Remains Robust

Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for HPAs in Medical Device Manufacturing: Global Market for Medical Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How Valuable HPAs are in Medical Device Manufacturing

Newer Applications to Drive Gains Over the Long-Term

Forced Investments in Upgrading the Creaking Energy Infrastructure, Post Pandemic to Drive Demand for HPAs in Industrial Gas Turbines (IGT)

Use of AI in the Design of High Performance Alloys Gains Momentum

Increase in Oil Production Prompted by Russia-Ukraine War to Positively Impact Demand for HPAs

A Peek Into Oil Supply Dynamics: Global Crude Oil Production by Country (In 000 Barrels Per Day):

Biggest Importers of Russian Oil Are Now Lucrative Customer Targets for Non-Russian Oil Companies Investing in Production Expansions Amid Growing Anti-Russia Sentiments & Political Policy Shifts: Leading Importers of Russian Oil (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2022

Shape Memory Alloys Grow in Popularity

High Entropy Alloys Rise In Significance & Find New & Advanced Applications

In Focus- Titanium-Aluminides Alloys

Innovation in High Performance Alloys Remains Crucial to Sustained Growth

Recycling Storms Into the Spotlight at a Time When Sustainability is Gaining Importance Now More Than Ever

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Current State of Recycling HPAs

