Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview 2021 with Company Profiles of 16 Major Players & Industry Guide with Contact details for 77 Companies

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global HPA market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in Tons and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020
Hydrolysis is most widely used to process High Purity Alumina (HPA), the demand for which is also likely to be the fastest growing while, by segment, 4N is the most widely consumed type of HPA on a global basis and is also predominant in terms of value demand, which is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGRs exceeding 10%.
Asia-Pacific constitutes the leading global volume market for High Purity Alumina, estimated to corner a share of 61.1% in 2020. The region's volume consumption is also anticipated to register the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 11.7% and reach a projected 64.4 thousand tons by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global market research report on High Purity Alumina (HPA) analyzes the market with respect to product segments, technologies and applications
- HPA market size is estimated/projected in this report by product segment, technology and by application across all major countries
- Innovative Coating for Li-Ion Battery Anodes Drives Demand for HPA
- Growth in Demand for High Purity Alumina Being Propelled by the LED Industry
- Smaller Applications, too, Driving the Market for HPA
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 16
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 77 companies
Product Outline
The market for product segments of HPA studied in this report comprise the following:
- 4N
- 5N
- 6N
The report analyzes the market for the following technologies of HPA:
- Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching
- Hydrolysis
- Others
Applications market for HPA explored in this study comprise:
- LEDs
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Phosphors
- Sapphires
- Semiconductors
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What is High Purity Alumina?
1.1.2 Production of High Purity Alumina
1.1.2.1 Hydrolysis of Aluminum Alkoxide
1.1.2.2 Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching
1.1.2.3 Other Technologies
2. HIGH PURITY ALUMINA APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
2.1.1 Production of Industrial Sapphires
2.1.1.1 Verneuil Method
2.1.1.2 Czochralski Method (CZ)
2.1.1.3 Kyropoulos Method
2.1.1.4 Heat Exchanger Method (HEM)
2.1.1.5 Edge-Defined Film-Fed Growth Method (EFG)
2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Separators
2.2.1 A Brief Description of Li-Ion Batteries
2.2.2 The Rationale Behind Using HPA in Li-ion Batteries
2.3 Phosphors
2.4 Semiconductors
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 Innovative Coating for Li-Ion Battery Anodes Drives Demand for HPA
3.2 Growth in Demand for High Purity Alumina Being Propelled by the LED Industry
3.3 LED Sapphires Witnessing Competition from Alternative Technologies
3.4 Smaller Applications, too, Driving the Market for HPA
3.5 Alternative Method for Preparing High-Purity, High-Density Alumina Green Body Provides Higher Output
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- AEM Canada Group Inc. (Canada)
- Altech Chemicals Limited (Australia)
- Baikowski SA (France)
- CoorsTek, Inc. (United States)
- Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Polar Sapphire Ltd. (Canada)
- Sasol Germany GmbH (Germany)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Alcoa to Adapt Mechanical Vapor Recompression Technology to Alumina Refining
- Altech Industries and SGL Carbon Renews MOU
- New Alumina Nano-Layer Coating Technology from Altech Chemicals for Lithium-Ion Battery Anodes
- Altech Industries Starts Pre-Feasibility Study for Building Battery Materials HPA Coating Plant in Saxony
- Alcoa and FYI's Joint HPA Pilot Plant Trial Achieves More Than 99.99% Alumina Purity
- Altech Advanced Materials to Acquire 25% of the Shares of Altech Industries
- Altech Chemicals' New Product Development Targeting Lithium-Ion Battery Anode
- Saxony State Government Grants $12 Million for Building Altech's Second HPA Plant in Germany
- Altech Develops HPA Formulation for Lithium-Ion Battery Anode
- Launch of EcoSourceT, the Industry's First Low-Carbon Alumina Brand
- Altech Completes HPA Plant Construction in Malaysia
- Sasol Expands Capacities of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project Facilities
- Altech Discloses the Results of IKTS' HPA Research Activities
- Orbite Acquired by AEM Canada
- Use of Altech's 4N HPA in Solid State Lithium-Ion Battery
- Alcoa to Permanently Close its Point Comfort Alumina Refinery in Texas
- Use of Altech's HPA in Epoxy Molding Compounds for Semiconductors
- Relocation of Nippon Light Metal's Headquarters
- Altech Acquires 29% Stake in Youbisheng Green Paper AG
- Alcoa Amends its Joint Venture with Ma'aden
- Pure Alumina to Acquire Polar Sapphire
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Product Segment
6.1.1 High Purity Alumina Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region
6.1.1.1 4N High Purity Alumina
6.1.1.2 5N High Purity Alumina
6.1.1.3 6N High Purity Alumina
6.2 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Technology
6.2.1 High Purity Alumina Technology Market Overview by Global Region
6.2.1.1 Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Leaching
6.2.1.2 Hydrolysis
6.2.1.3 Other Technologies
6.3 Global High Purity Alumina Market Overview by Application
6.3.1 High Purity Alumina Application Market Overview by Global Region
6.3.1.1 LEDs
6.3.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries
6.3.1.3 Phosphors
6.3.1.4 Sapphires
6.3.1.5 Semiconductors
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- AEM Canada Group Inc. (Canada)
- Alcoa Corporation (United States)
- CoorsTek, Inc. (United States)
- HPA Sonics (United States)
- Polar Sapphire Ltd. (Canada)
8. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Baikowski SA (France)
- Sasol Germany GmbH (Germany)
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Airy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Altech Chemicals Limited (Australia)
- Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Phichem Corporation (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taimei Chemicals Co Ltd (Japan)
- Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zibo Honghe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)
10. REST OF WORLD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhnwrk
