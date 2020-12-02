Global High Range Obstacle Detection System Market 2020-2027 - Rising Demand from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Range Obstacle Detection System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 10,159.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18,760.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.



By 2030, all vehicles sold are estimated to include safety performance technology used for automotive.



Spain hosted numerous autonomous vehicles trials, as a part of the first phase of the Autonomous Ready Spain innovation program, which is focused on mitigating accidents with the adoption of driving assistance technologies. The program involved Mobileye, an Intel-owned AV technology provider; Spanish Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), the Barcelona City Council, and Ferrovial, a Spanish transport infrastructure company.



The autonomous vehicles enabled with lidar, global positioning system (GPS), and other sensors can obtain real-time perception of environment. Besides, it is essential for path planning and decision-making of autonomous vehicles. Thus, the growing emphasis on autonomous vehicles in various countries would propel the demand for long range obstacle detection systems in the coming years.



North America led the high range obstacle detection system market in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC. Collision avoidance and autonomous car data management features boost the demand for high range obstacle detection systems. The rising awareness among the governments in North America leads to the deployment of these detection systems in automotive and transportation, and aerospace applications, among others.



Moreover, the high range obstacle detection system market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the growing investments in autonomous vehicles to mitigate traffic accidents and rising technological advancements in industrial robots drive the adoption of long range obstacle detection systems. Further, the increasing investments in infrastructure development of various industries are likely to be instrumental in the steady market growth in the MEA and SAM during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America High Range Obstacle Detection System Market



In addition to the high investments in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industrial sectors in economically developed countries such as the US and Canada, the presence of a few of the largest autonomous vehicle technology companies such as Tesla and Google, long range obstacle detection systems/sensors manufacturers, and aircraft/UAV manufactures has been a major contributor to the long range obstacle detection system market growth in North America. Presently, the US is the world's worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak in terms of confirmed cases and deaths.



The US is one of the largest adopters of high range obstacle detection systems, especially in automotive and aerospace sectors, owing to stringent government and industry regulations regarding safety standards. The rapid surging the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths in the country is affecting both supply and demand dynamics in several industries.



The ongoing slump in industrial production and demand, coupled with disruptions in technology adoption especially in the automotive industry, is expected to lower the demand for high range obstacle detection systems in various North American countries in the coming quarters.



