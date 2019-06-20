Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Markets, 2016 Through 2025: Focus on Milling, Drilling, Tapping, Reaming & Counterboring, Gear Cutting, & Broaching Tools
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2025. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types:
- HSS Milling Tools
- HSS Drilling Tools
- HSS Tapping Tools
- HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools
- HSS Gear Cutting Tools
- HSS Broaching Tools
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Addison & Co., Ltd. (India)
- Aloris Tool Technology Co., Inc. (USA)
- BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling, Inc. (USA)
- DeWALT (USA)
- Greenfield Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Guhring, Inc. (USA)
- Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
- LMT Group (Germany)
- LMT Onsrud LP (USA)
- LMT Tools USA L.P. (USA)
- Morse Cutting Tools (USA)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
- Nachi America, Inc. (USA)
- Niagara Cutter, LLC (USA)
- OSG Corporation (Japan)
- OSG Korea Corporation (South Korea)
- OSG USA, Inc. (USA)
- Somta Tools (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
- Raymond Limited (India)
- Sandvik Group (Sweden)
- Sandvik Coromant Co. (Sweden)
- Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. (China)
- Sutton Tools (Australia)
- Tiangong International Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tivoly SA (France)
- Walter AG (Germany)
- YG-1 Tool Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metal Cutting Tools: An Intrinsic Part of Machine Tools Industry
High Speed Steel (HSS): An Established Material for Manufacturing Cutting Tools
HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview
Importance of the Manufacturing Sector for HSS Metal Cutting Tools: A Brief Review
Market Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
Developing Regions to Maintain their Prominent Role in the Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops Spurs Cutting Tools Sales
Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Exhibit Faster Growth in the Coming Decade
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Prevailing Macro Scenario Supports Market Expansion
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVES & ISSUES
Taps: The Largest & Fastest Growing HSS Cutting Tools Segment
High Demand for Twist Drills Augurs Well
Sales of HSS End Mills Gather Steam
Growing Aircraft Production Instigates Significant Momentum
Opportunity Indicators
Stable Automotive Production Augurs Well
Opportunity Indicators
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Extends Robust Opportunities
Expanding Application Areas to Boost Future Prospects
Robust Emphasis on Renewable Energy
Growing Investments in Railway Infrastructure Upgrade
Recycled & Scrap Metal Gain Traction in HSS Cutting Tools
Stable Alloying Metal Prices Diminish Cost Pressures
Growing Penetration of Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools: A Red Hot Issue
Despite Strong Competition From Carbide Tools, HSS Metal Cutting Tools will Continue to Flourish
Industry Pins Hopes on Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Market Revival
HSS PM Tools Bank on Performance Attributes to Compete in the Market
Technology Developments & Product Enhancements - Need of the Hour
Technology Evolution in the HSS Space
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metal Cutting Tools
Cutting Tool Materials
Cermets and Ceramics
Carbon Steel
CBN and Diamond
Carbides
High Speed Steel
High-Speed Steel - Overview
Regular Steel Vs Special Steels
HSS Vs Carbide
Carbide Drill Bits - High-Speed Drill Bits
HSS Vs High Carbon Steel
Early HSS
Major Types of HSS
Alloy Materials in HSS: An Overview
Alloy Materials & Their Role
Influence of Alloy Materials: A Comparative Analysis
HSS Grades and Alloying Compositions
High Speed Steel Properties
Requisite Characteristics for Superior Performance of HSS Tools
High Hardness
High Resistance to Wear
High Impact Resistance
Hot Hardness
Cutting Speed
Cutting Speeds of Plain HSS Cutter
Surface Treatment of HSS
Impact on Tool Efficiency
Heat-Treatment of HSS
Modular Tooling
Powder Metallurgical HSS
Making Conventional and P/M HSS
P/M Steel - An Assessment
P/M Vs Solid Carbide
P/M Steel's Grindability
HSS Cutting Tools: The Wear and Tear Factor
Tool Wear
Abrasive Wear
Adhesive Wear
Superior Performance through HSS Cutting Tools
Product Types - Scope and Definitions
Milling
Milling Machines
Face Milling
Spiral Milling
Peripheral Milling
Gang Cutting, Slitting, Milling
End Mill
Milling Cutter
Drilling
Drills
Metal Drilling
Tapping
Reaming
Counterboring
Gear Cutting
Broaching
Broaching Machine
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
North American & European Companies Maintain Robust Footprint
Asian Manufacturers Emerge as Major Competitive Threat
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Launches
OSG USA Adds SOMTA Brand Cutting Tools
TIVOLY Introduces New Tivoly Saber Saw Blades
OSG USA Unveils New Products and Product Expansions to OSG Lineup
BIG KAISER Unveils Novel Versions of C-Centering Cutter
Sandvik Coromant Introduces High-Feed Version of CoroMill
Dormer Pramet Unveils Cutting Tool Products
Stanley Black & Decker Unveils Three Tool Brands
Sul Corte Introduces PVD Coated HSS Saw Blades
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Dormer Pramet Acquires Wetmore Tool and Engineering
Sandvik Coromant to Launch New Sandvik Coromant Centre in Renningen, Germany
LMT Group Inaugurates New Facility in Nanjing, China
Dormer Pramet Joins The Whittemore Co
MachiningCloud Partners Keo Cutters
Stanley Black & Decker Takes Over Newell Tools
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 98)
- The United States (53)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (13)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u310wn
