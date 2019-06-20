Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Markets, 2016 Through 2025: Focus on Milling, Drilling, Tapping, Reaming & Counterboring, Gear Cutting, & Broaching Tools

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2025. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types:



HSS Milling Tools

HSS Drilling Tools

HSS Tapping Tools

HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools

HSS Gear Cutting Tools

HSS Broaching Tools

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Cutting Tools: An Intrinsic Part of Machine Tools Industry

High Speed Steel (HSS): An Established Material for Manufacturing Cutting Tools

HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Importance of the Manufacturing Sector for HSS Metal Cutting Tools: A Brief Review

Market Prospects Remain Highly Favorable

Developing Regions to Maintain their Prominent Role in the Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops Spurs Cutting Tools Sales

Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Exhibit Faster Growth in the Coming Decade

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Prevailing Macro Scenario Supports Market Expansion



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVES & ISSUES

Taps: The Largest & Fastest Growing HSS Cutting Tools Segment

High Demand for Twist Drills Augurs Well

Sales of HSS End Mills Gather Steam

Growing Aircraft Production Instigates Significant Momentum

Opportunity Indicators

Stable Automotive Production Augurs Well

Opportunity Indicators

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Extends Robust Opportunities

Expanding Application Areas to Boost Future Prospects

Robust Emphasis on Renewable Energy

Growing Investments in Railway Infrastructure Upgrade

Recycled & Scrap Metal Gain Traction in HSS Cutting Tools

Stable Alloying Metal Prices Diminish Cost Pressures

Growing Penetration of Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools: A Red Hot Issue

Despite Strong Competition From Carbide Tools, HSS Metal Cutting Tools will Continue to Flourish

Industry Pins Hopes on Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Market Revival

HSS PM Tools Bank on Performance Attributes to Compete in the Market

Technology Developments & Product Enhancements - Need of the Hour

Technology Evolution in the HSS Space



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Materials

Cermets and Ceramics

Carbon Steel

CBN and Diamond

Carbides

High Speed Steel

High-Speed Steel - Overview

Regular Steel Vs Special Steels

HSS Vs Carbide

Carbide Drill Bits - High-Speed Drill Bits

HSS Vs High Carbon Steel

Early HSS

Major Types of HSS

Alloy Materials in HSS: An Overview

Alloy Materials & Their Role

Influence of Alloy Materials: A Comparative Analysis

HSS Grades and Alloying Compositions

High Speed Steel Properties

Requisite Characteristics for Superior Performance of HSS Tools

High Hardness

High Resistance to Wear

High Impact Resistance

Hot Hardness

Cutting Speed

Cutting Speeds of Plain HSS Cutter

Surface Treatment of HSS

Impact on Tool Efficiency

Heat-Treatment of HSS

Modular Tooling

Powder Metallurgical HSS

Making Conventional and P/M HSS

P/M Steel - An Assessment

P/M Vs Solid Carbide

P/M Steel's Grindability

HSS Cutting Tools: The Wear and Tear Factor

Tool Wear

Abrasive Wear

Adhesive Wear

Superior Performance through HSS Cutting Tools

Product Types - Scope and Definitions

Milling

Milling Machines

Face Milling

Spiral Milling

Peripheral Milling

Gang Cutting, Slitting, Milling

End Mill

Milling Cutter

Drilling

Drills

Metal Drilling

Tapping

Reaming

Counterboring

Gear Cutting

Broaching

Broaching Machine



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

North American & European Companies Maintain Robust Footprint

Asian Manufacturers Emerge as Major Competitive Threat



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Launches

OSG USA Adds SOMTA Brand Cutting Tools

TIVOLY Introduces New Tivoly Saber Saw Blades

OSG USA Unveils New Products and Product Expansions to OSG Lineup

BIG KAISER Unveils Novel Versions of C-Centering Cutter

Sandvik Coromant Introduces High-Feed Version of CoroMill

Dormer Pramet Unveils Cutting Tool Products

Stanley Black & Decker Unveils Three Tool Brands

Sul Corte Introduces PVD Coated HSS Saw Blades



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Dormer Pramet Acquires Wetmore Tool and Engineering

Sandvik Coromant to Launch New Sandvik Coromant Centre in Renningen, Germany

LMT Group Inaugurates New Facility in Nanjing, China

Dormer Pramet Joins The Whittemore Co

MachiningCloud Partners Keo Cutters

Stanley Black & Decker Takes Over Newell Tools



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 98)

The United States (53)

(53) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (13)

(13) France (2)

(2)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

(Excluding Japan) (20) Africa (2)

