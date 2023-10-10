Global High-throughput Screening Markets, 2022 & 2023-2028: Government Investments and Automation Propel HTS Market Growth

The "High-throughput Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-throughput screening market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 38.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a vital drug discovery process that enables the automated testing of diverse chemical and biological compounds against specific biological targets. This process relies on advanced technology, including liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and specialized software for instrument control and data analysis.

HTS offers numerous advantages, such as sample reduction, rapid automation, and the ability to detect single molecules and low-background signals. It empowers scientists to generate and utilize vast datasets for addressing complex biological questions. Consequently, HTS finds extensive applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academic institutes, target validation, and the identification of genes influencing specific biological pathways.

Currently, there is a growing adoption of HTS to expedite drug manufacturing and develop new medications for treating life-threatening diseases. This is a key driver of market growth.

Furthermore, governments in several countries are investing in cutting-edge technologies, including microplate-free approaches, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and RNA interference (RNAi), as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These investments, coupled with the increasing use of automation in HTS and rapid global data processing, are propelling market expansion.

Leading market players are also introducing label-free technology to offer simplified methods for studying complex biological pathways and reducing the risk of drug failure due to toxicity.

Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of market leaders such as Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, and others. This report equips business executives with valuable insights to make informed decisions and develop future-proof strategies.

These key players are actively investing in research and development (R&D) to pioneer new technologies in HTS. They are also launching time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) versions of the transcreener assay for various enzymes. These innovations are expected to further bolster market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global high-throughput screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high-throughput screening market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the products and services?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the applications?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global high-throughput screening market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Aurora Biomed Inc.
  • Axxam S.p.A
  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
  • Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Sygnature Discovery
  • Tecan Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

  • Ultra-High-Throughput Screening
  • Cell-Based Assays
  • Lab-on-a-Chip
  • Label-Free Technology

Breakup by Products and Services:

  • Instruments
  • Reagents and Kits
  • Services

Breakup by Applications:

  • Target Identification and Validation
  • Primary and Secondary Screening
  • Toxicology Assessment
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms
  • Academic and Government Institutes
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

