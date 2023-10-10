Global High-throughput Screening Markets, 2022 & 2023-2028: Government Investments and Automation Propel HTS Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-throughput Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-throughput screening market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 38.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a vital drug discovery process that enables the automated testing of diverse chemical and biological compounds against specific biological targets. This process relies on advanced technology, including liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and specialized software for instrument control and data analysis.

HTS offers numerous advantages, such as sample reduction, rapid automation, and the ability to detect single molecules and low-background signals. It empowers scientists to generate and utilize vast datasets for addressing complex biological questions. Consequently, HTS finds extensive applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academic institutes, target validation, and the identification of genes influencing specific biological pathways.

Currently, there is a growing adoption of HTS to expedite drug manufacturing and develop new medications for treating life-threatening diseases. This is a key driver of market growth.

Furthermore, governments in several countries are investing in cutting-edge technologies, including microplate-free approaches, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and RNA interference (RNAi), as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These investments, coupled with the increasing use of automation in HTS and rapid global data processing, are propelling market expansion.

Leading market players are also introducing label-free technology to offer simplified methods for studying complex biological pathways and reducing the risk of drug failure due to toxicity.

Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of market leaders such as Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, and others. This report equips business executives with valuable insights to make informed decisions and develop future-proof strategies.

These key players are actively investing in research and development (R&D) to pioneer new technologies in HTS. They are also launching time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) versions of the transcreener assay for various enzymes. These innovations are expected to further bolster market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Axxam S.p.A

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

Perkinelmer Inc.

Sygnature Discovery

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Technology:

Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

Cell-Based Assays

Lab-on-a-Chip

Label-Free Technology

Breakup by Products and Services:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Services

Breakup by Applications:

Target Identification and Validation

Primary and Secondary Screening

Toxicology Assessment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

