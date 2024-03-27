Global Highly Potent API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) Industry Research 2023-2033: Advancements in Containment Technologies, and Increasing Investment for Manufacturing Units

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highly Potent API Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Type of Synthesis, Therapeutic Area, Type of Manufacturing, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global highly potent API market is projected to reach $84.20 billion by 2033 from $27.44 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The key factors driving the growth of the global highly potent API market include increasing incidence of cancer leading to demand in the adoption of highly potent APIs, expanding therapeutic applications of highly potent API.



Advancements in Containment Technologies for Highly Potent APIs: Advancements in containment technologies are key enablers for the safe and sustainable development and production of HPAPIs. Addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities will be crucial to harnessing the full potential of these potent compounds and shaping a safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible future for the pharmaceutical industry.



Increasing Investment for Highly Potent API Manufacturing Units: The surge in investments for HPAPI manufacturing units is a highly promising trend with the potential to revolutionize healthcare. Addressing the challenges alongside capitalizing on the opportunities will be key to unlocking the full potential of these potent compounds and transforming patient outcomes across diverse therapeutic areas.



With the increasing demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine, investments enable companies to align their portfolios with market needs. This strategic alignment can lead to the development of drugs with higher efficacy and fewer side effects.



Market Segmentation

Innovative High-Potency APIs Segment to Lead the Highly Potent API Market (by Type)



The innovative high-potency APIs segment held the highest share in the global highly potent API market (by type) in 2022 and is anticipated to hold its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Oncology Segment to Lead the Highly Potent API Market (by Therapeutic Area)



The oncology segment held the highest share in the global highly potent API market (by therapeutic area) in 2022 and is anticipated to hold its dominance till the end of the forecast period.



Outsourced Segment to Lead the Highly Potent API Market (by Type of Manufacturing)



The outsourced segment held the highest share in the global highly potent API market (by type of manufacturing) in 2022 and is anticipated to hold its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Synthetic Segment to Lead the Highly Potent API Market (by Type of Synthesis)



The synthetic segment held the highest share in the global highly potent API market (by type of synthesis) in 2022 and is anticipated to hold its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Contract Drug Manufacturing Organizations Segment to Lead the Highly Potent API Market (by End User)



The contract drug manufacturing organizations segment held the highest share in the global highly potent API market (by end user) in 2022 and is anticipated to hold its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global highly potent API market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as type, therapeutic area, type of manufacturing, type of synthesis, end user, and region. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Synergistic activities accounted for the maximum number of key developments, i.e., nearly 87.00% of the total developments in the global highly potent API market were between January 2021 and December 2023.



Competitive Strategy: The global highly potent API market has numerous established players with product and service portfolios. Key players in the global highly potent API market analysed and profiled in the study involve established players offering product and services of highly potent API.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

AbbVie Inc.

Almac Group

Asymchem Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Axplora Group GmbH

BASF SE

CARBOGEN AMCIS

CordenPharma International

Curia Global, Inc.

Helsinn Healthcare SA.

ICROM

Lonza

Merck KGaA

PCI Pharma Services

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer CentreOne)

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Advancements in Containment Technologies for Highly Potent APIs

1.1.2 Increasing Investment for Highly Potent API Manufacturing Units

1.1.3 Pharmaceutical Companies Outsourcing Highly Potent APIs Production to CDMOs

1.2 Supply Chain /Value Overview

1.2.1 Supply Chain and Risks within the Supply Chain

1.2.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Pricing Analysis

1.4 Patent Filing Trend (by Year, Country)

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

1.7 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Leading to Demand in the Adoption of Highly Potent APIs

1.7.1.2 Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies

1.7.1.3 Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Highly Potent API

1.7.2 Market Opportunities

1.7.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine

1.7.2.2 Increasing Opportunities for Pharma Companies in Developing Markets

1.7.3 Market Restraints

1.7.3.1 Regulatory Complexity for Highly Potent APIs' Manufacturing

1.7.3.2 High Development and Production Costs



2 Global Highly Potent API Market (by Type)

2.1 Innovative High-Potency APIs

2.2 Generic High-Potency APIs



3 Global Highly Potent API Market (by Type of Synthesis)

3.1 Synthetic

3.2 Biotech



4 Global Highly Potent API Market (by Type of Manufacturing)

4.1 In-House

4.2 Outsourced



5 Global Highly Potent API Market (by Therapeutic Area)

5.1 Oncology

5.2 Immunology

5.3 Hormonal Disorders

5.4 Infectious Diseases

5.5 Others



6 Global Highly Potent API Market (by End User)

6.1 Biopharmaceutical and Life Science Companies

6.2 Contract Drug Manufacturing Organizations

6.3 Research Institutions



7 Regions

7.1 Regional Summary

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Regional Overview

7.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

7.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

7.2.4 U.S.

7.2.5 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa



8 Markets -Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

8.1 Next Frontiers

8.2 Geographic Assessment

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.1.1 Overview

8.2.1.2 Top Products/Product/Service Portfolio

8.2.1.3 Top Competitors

8.2.1.4 Key Personnel

8.2.1.5 Analyst View

