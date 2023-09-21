Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market Soars Driven by Automotive and Construction Sectors, Reaching $1.6 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market By Molecular Weight, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market, valued at $1.0 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

HR-PIB, derived from isobutylene, is characterized by its high reactivity and finds versatile applications across various industries.

Key Market Segments:

  • Molecular Weight: HR-PIB is categorized by molecular weight into low, medium, and high.
  • Application: Major applications include adhesives and sealants, lubricants and grease, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, and others.
  • Region: The market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

Key Market Players:

The highly reactive polyisobutylene market features several key players contributing to its growth, including:

  1. TPC Group
  2. BASF SE
  3. The Lubrizol Corporation
  4. INEOS AG
  5. Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.
  6. Chevron Corporation
  7. LANXESS
  8. KEMAT Polybutenes
  9. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
  10. Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

  • This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics to identify prevailing opportunities in the HR-PIB market.
  • It provides insights related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market landscape.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, enabling stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis of HR-PIB market segmentation helps determine prevailing opportunities.
  • The report includes an analysis of regional and global HR-PIB market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Drivers of Market Growth:

  • Construction Industry Usage: HR-PIB is widely used as a sealant and adhesive in the construction industry due to its inert material, which maintains its amorphous nature when exposed to harsh chemicals. This property allows it to be easily dissolved and rinsed, making it an ideal choice in construction applications.
  • Automotive Industry Demand: The growth of the automotive industry has led to increased demand for HR-PIB, especially in the manufacturing of inner liners of tires due to its impermeable nature. HR-PIB is also used in the production of tubeless tires, enhancing durability.
  • Building & Construction Segment: The building and construction segment offers substantial growth opportunities, with rapid technological innovations and architectural advancements. HR-PIB's stability and high viscosity make it a preferred choice in the adhesives and sealants industry for various construction applications.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

300

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$1.6 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.6. Pricing Analysis
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.8. Key Regulation Analysis
3.9. Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: HIGHLY REACTIVE POLYISOBUTYLENE MARKET, BY MOLECULAR WEIGHT

CHAPTER 5: HIGHLY REACTIVE POLYISOBUTYLENE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: HIGHLY REACTIVE POLYISOBUTYLENE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

