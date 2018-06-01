Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market 2018-2022: Market Revenues by Additives, Automobiles, and Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global highly reactive polyisobutylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated form applications such as additives, automobiles, and others.
According to the report, the increased demand from other diversified applications will drive the market growth. The demand of highly reactive polyisobutylene in the construction industry is high owing to its use as adhesives and sealants. Features such as tackiness and stability along with adhesion and sealants properties.
The increasing R&D activities will be a key trend for the market growth. The increasing R&D activities and product development to produce eco-friendly highly reactive polyisobutylene will drive the demand for bio-based highly reactive polyisobutylene. Also, the use of new catalysts to introduce enhanced properties in highly reactive polyisobutylene will boost the growth.
Further, the report states that the volatility in prices of raw materials will impact the market growth. Isobutylene is a key raw material for producing highly reactive polyisobutylene, that is supplied by oil and gas industry. The volatility in crude oil prices will affect the demand for this key raw material will impact the prices of highly reactive polyisobutylene.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Daelim
- Ineos
- Rd Products
- The Lubrizol
- TPC Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Additives
- Automotive
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased demand from the renewable energy industry
- Increase in R&D activities
- Rise in demand for self-inflating tires
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nvht9/global_highly?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-highly-reactive-polyisobutylene-market-2018-2022-market-revenues-by-additives-automobiles-and-others-300657329.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article