Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market 2018-2022: Market Revenues by Additives, Automobiles, and Others

The Global highly reactive polyisobutylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated form applications such as additives, automobiles, and others.

According to the report, the increased demand from other diversified applications will drive the market growth. The demand of highly reactive polyisobutylene in the construction industry is high owing to its use as adhesives and sealants. Features such as tackiness and stability along with adhesion and sealants properties.

The increasing R&D activities will be a key trend for the market growth. The increasing R&D activities and product development to produce eco-friendly highly reactive polyisobutylene will drive the demand for bio-based highly reactive polyisobutylene. Also, the use of new catalysts to introduce enhanced properties in highly reactive polyisobutylene will boost the growth.

Further, the report states that the volatility in prices of raw materials will impact the market growth. Isobutylene is a key raw material for producing highly reactive polyisobutylene, that is supplied by oil and gas industry. The volatility in crude oil prices will affect the demand for this key raw material will impact the prices of highly reactive polyisobutylene.

Key vendors

BASF

Daelim

Ineos

Rd Products

The Lubrizol

TPC Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Additives



Automotive

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand from the renewable energy industry

Increase in R&D activities

Rise in demand for self-inflating tires

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



