Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Report 2024: Key Trends Include Smart City Initiatives, Increase in Urban Mobility Solutions and Greater Private Sector Participation

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highway, street, and bridge construction market size has grown steadily in recent years, growing from $896.65 billion in 2023 to $938.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to population growth and urbanization, the replacement of aging infrastructure, government funding and initiatives, the enhancement of transportation networks, and economic development goals.



The market is expected to see further growth, reaching $1142.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart city initiatives, a focus on environmental sustainability, the increase in urban mobility solutions, efforts towards resilience and climate adaptation, and greater private sector participation. Major trends expected in the forecast period include the incorporation of innovative materials and composites, collaboration through public-private partnerships (PPPs), a heightened focus on safety and intelligent construction equipment, the adoption of 3D printing in construction, and the introduction of sustainable transportation infrastructure financing.



The highway, street, and bridge construction market are expected to grow with increased infrastructure investments globally. Infrastructure investments focus on specific sectors creating a country's infrastructure, including public or private initiatives in highway, street, and bridge construction.



The highway, street, and bridge construction market is anticipated to experience growth due to the expanding tourism industry. The tourism industry encompasses activities related to the temporary movement of people for leisure, business, or other purposes. Construction of highways, streets, and bridges positively impacts the tourism industry by improving accessibility, safety, and connectivity. This, in turn, fosters economic development and provides tourists with a more enjoyable and seamless travel experience. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce in June 2022, the number of international visitors to the US increased to 22.1 million in 2021. The growing tourism industry is a key driver for the growth of the highway, street, and bridge construction market.



Technological advancements take center stage as a key trend in the highway, street, and bridge construction market. Major companies are focusing on integrating the latest technologies in the construction of highways, streets, and bridges to fortify their market positions.



Major companies in the highway, street, and bridge construction market are developing new products, such as 3D-printed concrete bridges, to gain a competitive edge. A 3D-printed concrete bridge refers to a structure constructed using 3D printing technology and concrete materials.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Highway; Street; Bridge

By Construction Type: New Construction; Reconstruction and Repair

By Funding: Government Funding; Private Funding

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Companies Profiled

China State Construction Engineering

China Railway Group Ltd.

China Communications Construction Company Limited

Vinci SA

Bouygues SA

Laing O'Rourke

ACS Group S.A.

Grupo ACS

Samsung C&T

Hochtief

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Strabag SE

Bachtel Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Skanska

Colas Group

Fluor Corporation

Turner Construction

Kiewit Corporation

AECOM

Balfour Beatty

Ferrovial

PCL Construction

Stantec Inc.

Tutor Perini Corporation

Granite Construction Inc.

Heijmans

Flatiron Construction Corp.

Lane Construction Corporation

Continental Engineering Corporation

Eurovia Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g34rc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets