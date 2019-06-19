Global HIV Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2019-2024: B/F/TAF will Drive Significant Revenue Growth Due to its Attractive Combination of an INSTI and a Preferred Backbone
The "HIV Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report
The human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is a retrovirus that infects the cells of the immune system such as T lymphocytes, specifically cluster of differentiation-4+ T cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages. Infection leads to a progressive weakening of the immune system and ultimately results in acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Market Snapshot
- B/F/TAF will drive significant revenue growth due to its attractive combination of an INSTI and a preferred backbone.
- TAF-based regimens are rapidly cannibalizing the share of TDF-based products due to superior renal and bone safety.
- HIV prevalence is increasing in the analyzed markets as people are living longer on antiretroviral therapy.
- Rapid uptake of TAF-based regimens in the US will protect Gilead's revenues following TDF patent expiry.
- B/F/TAF's potency and clean tolerability profile will outcompete its rivals, restricting their uptake at launch.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: HIV (Published on 22 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Atripla
Product Profile (Late Stage): B/F/Taf
Product Profile: Complera
Product Profile (Late Stage): Dor/3Tc/Tdf
Product Profile: Descovy
Product Profile: Genvoya
Product Profile: Isentress
Product Profile: Juluca
Product Profile: Odefsey
Product Profile: Prezista Franchise
Product Profile: Reyataz Franchise
Product Profile: Stribild
Product Profile: Symtuza
Product Profile: Tivicay
Product Profile (Late Stage): Tivicay/Epivir
Product Profile: Triumeq
Product Profile: Truvada
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine
Product Profile (Late Stage): Fostemsavir
TREATMENT: HIV (Published on 13 April 2018)
Overview
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Treatment Guidelines
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Hiv
Impact Of Generics
EPIDEMIOLOGY: HIV (Published on 25 January 2019)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: HIV (Published on 22 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Atripla
Product Profile: Complera
Product Profile: Descovy
Product Profile: Genvoya
Product Profile: Isentress
Product Profile: Juluca
Product Profile: Odefsey
Product Profile: Prezista Franchise
Product Profile: Reyataz Franchise
Product Profile: Stribild
Product Profile: Symtuza
Product Profile: Tivicay
Product Profile: Triumeq
Product Profile: Truvada
PIPELINE: HIV (Published on 22 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): B/F/Taf
Product Profile (Late Stage): Dor/3Tc/Tdf
Product Profile (Late Stage): Tivicay/Epivir
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine
Product Profile (Late Stage): Fostemsavir
