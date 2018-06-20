Global Hollow Core Insulator Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Current & Voltage Transformer, Surge Arrester, Switchgear, Cable Termination & Bushing, Station Post and Other Application

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hollow Core Insulator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hollow Core Insulator Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include safety considerations for power utilities and growth in renewable energy as well as new natural gas power.
Scope of the Report
- Based on material the market is categorized into ceramic and Composite.
- Depending on Voltage Rating the market is segregated into 1-69kV, 69-230kV and above 230kV.
- By Application the market is categorized into Current & Voltage Transformer, Surge Arrester, Switchgear, Cable Termination & Bushing, Station Post and Other Application.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Hollow Core Insulator Market, By Material
5 Hollow Core Insulator Market, By Voltage Rating
6 Hollow Core Insulator Market, By Application
7 Hollow Core Insulator Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- ABB Ltd
- PPC Insulators Austria GmbH
- TE Connectivity Ltd
- Allied Insulators Group Limited
- Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH
- Lapp Insulators GmbH
- ZPE ZAPAL S.A
- CTC Insulator Co., Ltd
- CERALEP SN
- Saver S.p.A
