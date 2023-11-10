Global Holter Monitor Market Insights Report 2023-2029: Increasing Patient Awareness Fuels Continuous ECG Monitoring, Three-Channel Holter Monitors Dominate

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Holter Monitor Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Holter Monitor market was valued at $742.61 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1,208.08 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.45%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global Holter monitor market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The global Holter monitor market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, including the increasing prevalence of arrhythmia and related cardiac and vascular diseases, rising patient awareness about continuous ECG monitoring, and the availability of effective ambulatory monitoring devices. In 2023, North America held the largest market share at 39.03%, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the different channel types, the Holter monitor with three channels dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 49.06% of the market share. This segment is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period, primarily due to the commercial availability of three-channel Holter monitors and the increasing demand for ambulatory ECG monitoring in healthcare settings.

In terms of end-users, hospitals accounted for the largest share of 48.28% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of advanced Holter monitor devices in hospitals, coupled with the growing aging population and the prevalence of conditions like Atrial Fibrillation (AF) that require continuous ECG monitoring.

