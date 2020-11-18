Global Holter Monitors Market 2020-2025 - Emergence of Latest Generation Holter Monitors / Embracing Wireless Technology for Holter Monitors / Growing Popularity for Extended Holter Monitoring

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Holter Monitors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Holter Monitors Market Report

The holter monitors market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020-2025.

The global Holter monitors market is one of the fastest-growing segments of the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The market is growing significantly due to the growing incidence/prevalence of arterial fibrillation (AF) and associated risk of stroke and CVDs across the world.



The rising awareness among patients of continuous ECG recording and the increasing availability of several effective ambulatory monitoring devices is a major driver for market growth. The rapid rise in advanced monitoring devices that combine the benefits of continuous ECG recording while simultaneously allowing to perform day-to-day activities increases market growth.



Global Holter Monitors Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by channels, monitoring capacity, end-user, geography. In 2019, the 3 channels segment accounted for the largest share with over 48%. 3 channels recording highly improves the efficiency of healthcare operations in hospitals and specialized cardiac centers. Multiple tracings with 3 channels devices could be run off, eliminating costly and time-consuming electrostatic copying. With the increasing burden of ambulatory ECGs in healthcare facilities, 3 channels Holter monitors have become crucial in improving operational efficiency, thereby driving the segment's growth.



The up to 7 days segment accounted for the maximum market share due to 7 days holters' accurate and effective clinical results for diagnosing arrhythmia and associated disorders. Arterial fibrillation (AF) screening after stroke with up to 7 days holter monitoring is a routine screening tool. The growing prevalence of arrhythmia, particularly AF, is associated with increased disability and mortality over the past few decades. Hence, to prevent the same, the demand for holters has been growing significantly over the decades. Due to their procedural success rates and the growing patient pool of cardiac diseases, many keys and other prominent players have developed advanced holter monitors with up to 7 days of recording capacities.



In 2019, the hospital end-user segment accounted for over 48% of the global Holter monitors market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use these devices for monitoring symptoms associated with arrhythmia. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation of holter monitors. The majority of patients with a high risk of heart disease prefer visiting hospitals for diagnosis and treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities in major private and public hospitals.



Insights by Vendors



The global Holter monitors market is highly competitive and fragmented with global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of conventional and the latest holter monitors for end-users. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, iRhyhm Technologies, Hillrom, and BioTelemetry are the key vendors in the market. These companies have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on product innovation, strategic mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the holter monitors market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the holter monitors market share?

3. What is the growth of Asia Pacific holter monitors market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Markey Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Holter Monitors: An Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Emergence Of Latest Generation Holter Monitors

8.2 Embracing Wireless Technology For Holter Monitors

8.3 Growing Popularity For Extended Holter Monitoring



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiac Disorders

9.2 Increasing Adoption Of Ambulatory Heart Monitoring Devices

9.3 Increasing Focus Of Vendors On Inorganic Growth Strategies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Availability Of Alternate Cardiac Monitoring Devices

10.2 Limitations Associated With Holter Monitors

10.3 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Channel

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 3-Channel Holter Monitors

12.4 12-Channel Holter Monitors

12.5 Others



13 Monitoring Capacity

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Up To 7 Days

13.4 Above 7 Days



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers

14.5 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

iRhythm Technologies

Hillrom

BioTelemetry

Other Prominent Vendors

ACSDiagnostics

Advanced Instrumentations

AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue

ASPEL

Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

Biomedical Instruments

Biotricity

Bittium

BPL Medical Technologies

Borsam Biomedical Instruments

BTL

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Cortrium

custo med

Oy Diagnostic Devices Development - DDD

dms-service

EB Neuro

EDAN Instruments

Forest Medical

FUKUDA DENSHI

Holter Supplies

Labtech

Lepu Medical

LUMED

medical ECONET

Medicomp

Meditech Kft.

Meditech Equipment

Midmark

MONITOR

Nasan Medical Electronics

Nasiff Associates

NEUROSOFT

Norav Medical

NorthEast Monitoring

Preventice Solutions

ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment

Spacelabs Healthcare

Suzuken Company

Trimpeks

TRISMED

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c74262

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

