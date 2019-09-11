Global Home Energy Management Systems and Building Energy Management Systems Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 The "Global Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BEMS market has witnessed high growth in 2018 and has earned a revenue of $3,950.4 million, having grown by 9.1% from 2017. The HEMS market witnessed accelerated growth in 2018 and has earned a revenue of $1,772.0 million, having grown by 21.0% from 2017.

The Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is dynamic and poised for accelerated growth for the next 7 years. BEMS is primarily driven by the trend of high peak demand charges, customers' commitment towards sustainability, energy efficiency legislation, state incentives for buildings to install energy management systems, the increasing energy performance contracts market, and increasing customer awareness about BEMS and increasing penetration of building IoT. HEMS is a technology platform that monitors, manages, and controls home functions, such as HVAC, lighting, solar PV, and other appliances in a residential building.



The concept of HEMS has evolved over the last few years, where the focus has changed from being a simple HEMS deployed by utilities to a valuable component that is now a part of smart homes. The driving factors of HEMS are quite similar to the BEMS market, but some of the key driving factors that were identified unique to HEMS include the increasing trend of electricity prices, the lack of commitment from utilities, the increasing demand for distributed energy generation, and the increasing know-how about HEMS among customers.



The report segmented the overall market into HEMS and BEMS, based on solutions offered by participants such as hardware, software, and services, and also based on end-user verticals such as commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, and others. The geographies covered in the research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



The scope of this study covers hardware, software, and services for BEMS and only hardware and software for HEMS. BEMS hardware includes controllers that control field-level devices and gateways that interface with the management layer. BEMS software includes dashboard applications and cloud-based optimization software. BEMS services include software implementation and software maintenance and support. HEMS hardware includes hub device/gateways, smart plugs, and smart clamps. HEMS software includes mobile and dashboard applications. The study does not include field-level devices such as sensors and actuators.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Does energy efficiency play a critical role in the adoption of HEMS and BEMS?

How dynamic is the market? Are emerging participants stealing the market share from leading participants?

What are the different sales distribution channels present in the HEMS and BEMS market? Are they likely to change in the future?

What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for the participants to explore and compete hard in this market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Definitions - HEMS and BEMS Product Hierarchy

Market Definitions - Product Hierarchy and BEMS Architecture

Market Definitions - Product Hierarchy and HEMS Architecture

Market Definitions - BEMS Examples

Market Definitions - HEMS Examples

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

Drivers and Restraints - Total HEMS and BEMS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends - Total HEMS and BEMS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends

Pricing Trends Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast by End Users

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total HEMS and BEMS Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Building Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3 - Secured Open Source Platform

Growth Opportunity 4 - Customer-centric Model

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

HEMS Segment Analysis

HEMS Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

BEMS Segment Analysis

BEMS Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Companies Mentioned



Belkin

British Gas

BuildingIQ

Curb

Current by GE

Daikin Applied

D-Link

EcoEnergy Insights

Ecoisme

Ecolibrium Energy

Enel X

Engie Insight

Fibaro

Green Energy Options

Greenwave Systems

GridPoint

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Lucid

Neurio

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Sense

Siemens

Switch Automation

Tendril

TP-Link

Verdigris

Verv

Wegowise

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivxhf5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

