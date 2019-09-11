Global Home Energy Management Systems and Building Energy Management Systems Market Report 2019-2025
Sep 11, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 The "Global Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BEMS market has witnessed high growth in 2018 and has earned a revenue of $3,950.4 million, having grown by 9.1% from 2017. The HEMS market witnessed accelerated growth in 2018 and has earned a revenue of $1,772.0 million, having grown by 21.0% from 2017.
The Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is dynamic and poised for accelerated growth for the next 7 years. BEMS is primarily driven by the trend of high peak demand charges, customers' commitment towards sustainability, energy efficiency legislation, state incentives for buildings to install energy management systems, the increasing energy performance contracts market, and increasing customer awareness about BEMS and increasing penetration of building IoT. HEMS is a technology platform that monitors, manages, and controls home functions, such as HVAC, lighting, solar PV, and other appliances in a residential building.
The concept of HEMS has evolved over the last few years, where the focus has changed from being a simple HEMS deployed by utilities to a valuable component that is now a part of smart homes. The driving factors of HEMS are quite similar to the BEMS market, but some of the key driving factors that were identified unique to HEMS include the increasing trend of electricity prices, the lack of commitment from utilities, the increasing demand for distributed energy generation, and the increasing know-how about HEMS among customers.
The report segmented the overall market into HEMS and BEMS, based on solutions offered by participants such as hardware, software, and services, and also based on end-user verticals such as commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, and others. The geographies covered in the research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
The scope of this study covers hardware, software, and services for BEMS and only hardware and software for HEMS. BEMS hardware includes controllers that control field-level devices and gateways that interface with the management layer. BEMS software includes dashboard applications and cloud-based optimization software. BEMS services include software implementation and software maintenance and support. HEMS hardware includes hub device/gateways, smart plugs, and smart clamps. HEMS software includes mobile and dashboard applications. The study does not include field-level devices such as sensors and actuators.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Does energy efficiency play a critical role in the adoption of HEMS and BEMS?
- How dynamic is the market? Are emerging participants stealing the market share from leading participants?
- What are the different sales distribution channels present in the HEMS and BEMS market? Are they likely to change in the future?
- What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for the participants to explore and compete hard in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions - HEMS and BEMS Product Hierarchy
- Market Definitions - Product Hierarchy and BEMS Architecture
- Market Definitions - Product Hierarchy and HEMS Architecture
- Market Definitions - BEMS Examples
- Market Definitions - HEMS Examples
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints - Total HEMS and BEMS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total HEMS and BEMS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total HEMS and BEMS Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Building Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Secured Open Source Platform
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Customer-centric Model
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
HEMS Segment Analysis
- HEMS Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
BEMS Segment Analysis
- BEMS Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
Companies Mentioned
- Belkin
- British Gas
- BuildingIQ
- Curb
- Current by GE
- Daikin Applied
- D-Link
- EcoEnergy Insights
- Ecoisme
- Ecolibrium Energy
- Enel X
- Engie Insight
- Fibaro
- Green Energy Options
- Greenwave Systems
- GridPoint
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Lucid
- Neurio
- Panasonic
- Schneider Electric
- Sense
- Siemens
- Switch Automation
- Tendril
- TP-Link
- Verdigris
- Verv
- Wegowise
- Xiaomi
